Leinster and Ulster name teams for Irish URC quarter-final

Leinster and Ulster have both announced their teams for Saturday evening’s URC quarter-final clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber’s men will be looking to settle a score after falling to 23-21 defeat against the Ulsterman just a few weeks ago in Belfast, and a 22-21 win over the European heavyweights at the RDS earlier this year.

James Ryan returns to captain the team, having last started in the Round 17 loss to Ulster. Jimmy O’Brien retains his place at full-back after scoring two tries against Connacht last week. Jordan Larmour and James Lowe complete the back-three.

Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne continue their centre partnership, while Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park form the half-back pairing.

The front row consists of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong. Ryan is joined by Joe McCarthy in the second row. The back row features Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris. Among the replacements, Sam Prendergast and Ciarán Frawley are named.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has also named his side for the quarter-final. Ireland hooker Rob Herring captains the team, with Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole in the front row.

Harry Sheridan and Cormac Izuchukwu are the locks. Matty Rea, marking his 100th Ulster appearance, starts at blindside flanker with David McCann and Nick Timoney completing the back row.

John Cooney and Billy Burns form the half-back pairing. Jacob Stockdale and Mike Lowry are on the wings.

Stuart McCloskey, returning from injury, partners Will Addison in the centre, with Stewart Moore at full-back.

The replacements include Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Greg Jones, Dave Ewers, Nathan Doak, Ethan McIlroy, and Jude Postlethwaite.

Leinster Rugby: 15. Jimmy O’Brien, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Jamie Osborne, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan (Captain), 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16. Rónan Kelleher, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Sam Prendergast, 23. Ciarán Frawley.

Ulster Rugby:15. Stewart Moore, 14. Mike Lowry, 13. Will Addison, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring (Captain), 3. Tom O’Toole, 4. Harry Sheridan, 5. Cormac Izuchukwu, 6. Matty Rea, 7. David McCann, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, 17. Andy Warwick, 18. Scott Wilson, 19. Greg Jones, 20. Dave Ewers, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Ethan McIlroy, 23. Jude Postlethwaite.