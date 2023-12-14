Leicester Tigers statement: Jasper Wiese's future
South Africa and Leicester Tigers No8 Jasper Wiese is set to leave Welford Road at the end of the season, the club have announced.
The 28-year-old arrived at the Tigers in 2020 from the Cheetahs, and went on to win the Gallagher Premiership with them in 2022, being named man of the match in the final against Saracens. During his time in England, he was capped by South Africa, and went on to win the world cup with the Springboks in October.
Since returning from the World Cup, he has been linked with a move to France, and that looks increasingly likely now following the announcement of his departure.
After his exit was announced, the 28-year-old said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at the club and will continue to give my all for my team and my teammates.”
“This is a special place for me and my family, and we have a lot more memories to create this season.”
Leicester Tigers General Manager Richard Wilks said: “We’re immensely proud of Jasper and the player and person he’s become at Leicester Tigers. Jasper joined us as a relatively unknown back rower from the Cheetahs and will leave us a 27-times-capped Springbok and a Rugby World Cup winner. This is testament to the hard work by Jasper but also the coaches and staff at Tigers who deserve huge credit.”
“Jasper is a popular member of our group, and we’ll miss him at the club, but the nature of professional sport and our global game means players grow and seek new opportunities and he’ll leave us with our best wishes and he and his family will always be welcome at the club.
“Our squad is in a healthy place for beyond this season and our focus, and Jasper’s, is on making this a special year for Leicester Tigers.”
