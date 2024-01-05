Leicester statement: The re-signing of Mike Brown

Leicester have ended speculation about the future of former England full-back Mike Brown, confirming on Friday that the veteran will be at the Gallagher Premiership club next season.

A social media post on Thursday, where Brown wrote “Loved every minute of it, thank you Leicester’, had fans believing that he could be finishing up at the club given that the immediate effect exits of Joe Powell and Joe Browning were confirmed earlier in the day by the Tigers.

However, the departure of Brown isn’t the case as he is set to continue on at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. A statement read: “Leicester Tigers are excited to announce Mike Brown has re-signed with the club beyond the 2023/24 season.

“Brown, 38, joined Tigers on an initial two-week trial in 2023, signing a contract as cover during the Guinness Six Nations before earning a deal through to the end of December last year. A veteran of 272 Gallagher Premiership games, Brown has been in excellent form this season, scoring three tries in his 11 appearances to date.”

Brown said: “Firstly, I just want to thank the club for being so welcoming during my time so far and seeing the value I can bring to the team and our environment here at Leicester Tigers. The Tigers community, our supporters have been brilliant with me from day one and I hope they can see what it means to me to wear the shirt and represent them.

“I still feel I have a lot to offer on the field so to be able to continue at a club where I’m surrounded by world-class players and great people is a privilege and I’ll keep contributing in any way I can.”

Leicester boss Dan McKellar added: “I have been beyond impressed with Mike since joining the club. If I reflect on our season so far, whether he has been at full-back, doing a job on the wing or off the bench, Mike has been one of our best performers week-in and week-out.

“A lot will be made about his age but when you see Mike’s preparation, his diligence in how he takes care of his body, you see why he’s still doing what he’s doing, and he’ll continue to be an important player for us.”

Leicester general manager Richard Wilks said: “When Mike initially joined us on a two-week trial, we couldn’t have expected him to still be here and contributing the way he is every day but that’s a testament to who he is as a rugby player and a person.

“Mike sets a brilliant example for players and staff alike; he is diligent in his recovery, is willing to play any role his team requires but even in completing his studies this year, he’s shown what it takes to be a rounded professional rugby player and that is incredibly valuable for a squad.”