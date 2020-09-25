7:50am, 25 September 2020

Steve Borthwick has made two changes to his Leicester squad to face Toulon away in the Challenge Cup semi-finals following last weekend’s cancelled quarter-final match against Castres.

Tigers’ XV has one change, with Kini Murimurivalu shifting from the wing to full-back and Harry Potter included on one wing with Nemani Nadolo on the other for the trip to France.

On the bench, Thom Smith replaces Jordan Taufua, who is unavailable after knee surgery this week and Dan Kelly is included as one of the replacement backs.

Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs and Dan Cole make up the front row, with Tomas Lavanini and Calum Green as the locks in the tight five. Tommy Reffell, who missed the club’s last outing against Northampton at Welford Road, starts at openside flanker alongside Harry Wells and Hanro Liebenberg in the Leicester back row.

Ben Youngs and George Ford are the half-backs, with the Tigers fly-half making his first appearance in three weeks after sitting out the last two games with an ankle issue. Jaco Taute also returns after a spell on the sidelines with a knee complaint and is at outside centre alongside Matt Scott in the midfield.

"It’s a big testimony for me… I thought my rugby was over but it just kept me going. When you stick to the word of God, that keeps me going every day" – New Leicester signing Kini Murimurivalu on his successful long career w/@heagneyl ???https://t.co/rMJTc4Lshg — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 22, 2020

Borthwick said: “We have got a great blend of experienced players. We have got players who have experienced European rugby, we have got players who have recently been playing in France and also some exciting younger players who are products of the Leicester academy.

“Toulon are a famous club, rich in history. They’re a team that has undergone a bit of change but they are a team that are still full of international players, big-name players and everyone is excited about going down there and taking on this challenge.

“Lots of people have said to me this week, outside of this squad, nobody gives us a chance in this game. What I see is a squad of young men who are determined to do well and are committed to doing well and will be well prepared.”

TOULON: 15. Daniel Ikpefan; 14. Masivesi Dakuwaqa, 13. Bryce Heem, 12. Duncan Paia’aua, 11. Gabin VilliEre; 10. Louis Carbonel, 9. Tane Takulua; 1. Jean Baptiste Gros, 2. Anthony Etrillard (capt), 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Swan Rebbadj, 5. Romain Taofifenua, 6. Charles Ollivon, 7. Raphael Lakafia, 8. Sergio Parisse. Reps: 16. Bastien Soury, 17. Sebastien Taofifenua, 18. Emerick Setiano, 19. Erwan Dridi, 20. Brian Alainu’uese, 21. Julien Ory, 22. Anthony Meric, 23. Facundo Isa.

LEICESTER: 15. Kini Murimurivalu; 14. Harry Potter, 13. Jaco Taute, 12. Matt Scott, 11. Nemani Nadolo; 10. George Ford, 9. Ben Youngs; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Tom Youngs (capt), 3. Dan Cole, 4. Tomas Lavanini, 5. Calum Green, 6. Harry Wells, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Hanro Liebenberg. Reps: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. Facundo Gigena, 18. Nephi Leatigaga, 19. Thom Smith, 20. Luke Wallace, 21. Ben White, 22. Zack Henry, 23. Dan Kelly.

