10:30am, 04 May 2020

Leicester Tigers have revealed a long list of players who will be leaving the club at the end of the season as the Premiership side prepare for life under incoming head coach Steve Borthwick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former England captain Borthwick takes over from long-serving Geordan Murphy in July, with Murphy set to move into the position of director of rugby.

And it looks as though Borthwick will be working with a new-look Leicester squad following today’s announcement that eight more players will be moving on.

Winger Adam Thompstone is one of the most notable name on the list, and is joined by fellow backs EW Viljoen and Joe Thomas.

Forwards Tatafu Polota-Nau, Gaston Cortes, Sione Kalamafoni, Owen Hills and Will Spencer will also be leaving the club when their contracts end at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

Last month the club confirmed that Guy Thompson would also be leaving, while scrum-half Sam Harrison left in January.

England star Jonny May is returning to Gloucester after three seasons with Tigers while Jonah Holmes has been released from the final year of his contract so he can return to play in Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank each of our departing senior players for all they have contributed to the club, on and off the pitch,” said Murphy.

“In their own way, over their own different periods of time, they have all added to the history of Leicester.

“They enter an exclusive group of ‘Droglites’ and will forever be able to say they represented this proud club.”

Defence coach Phil Blake is also moving on following his second stint with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Phil is a passionate, driven coach who arrived into our environment midway through last season and hit the ground running, leading our defence,” Murphy said.

? ??? ?????? ????? ?? ???? Geordan Murphy has confirmed the members of the Leicester Tigers squad and coach who will depart the club when their contracts end at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season. See it here ?? https://t.co/isNuWS8oi3 pic.twitter.com/msgs6czAFS — Leicester Tigers ???? ???? ? (@LeicesterTigers) May 4, 2020

“The club is grateful to him for his efforts and we all wish him the best in the next chapter of his coaching career.

“We have an exciting group of players from all over the rugby world joining Tigers ahead of the next campaign who we believe to be important additions to our group,” Murphy added.

“There is no overnight fix for what has been another disappointing campaign, we are not hiding from that fact.

“Those players we have signed and our existing squad members who have renewed their contracts and committed to this journey, as well as our Under-18s making the step up ahead of next season, are all part of our long-term vision for Leicester Tigers.

If you look at their metres per second times, this is no foregone conclusion. https://t.co/0xWhF59uRY — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 4, 2020

“Getting the balance right in the modern game is no easy feat but I am pleased with the squad we have assembled and am looking forward to working hard together with our new-look coaching staff to get the best out of the group.

“We have every bit of confidence in what we are building and faith in the group that will represent Tigers from next season and beyond.

“This is another step on the journey and it’s not going to be easy … it is going to be built on hard work, putting ourselves under necessary pressure and seeing a squad-wide commitment, despite what anybody outside of our club says or thinks, to deliver the results that are expected of a Leicester Tigers team.”

Development Squad members Kyran Bungaroo, Sam Eveleigh, Leo Gilliland, Cameron Jordan and Keston Lines will also leave Tigers.