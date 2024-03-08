League star Regan Grace to make professional union bow

Former Super League star Regan Grace will make his union bow for Bath in a friendly against arch-West Country rivals Gloucester at The Rec.

Grace, 27, spent last season on the books of Top 14 giants Racing 92 but was released in the summer after an Achilles tendon injury prevented him from playing a game.

The ex-St Helens and Wales League international has signed on with Bath until the end of the season as he looks to win a long-term contract with the Premiership high-flyers.

Grace starred in three successive Super League Grand Finals before his injury nightmare started when he suffered bicep and then hamstring problems before rupturing his Achilles in a defeat to Salford in August 2022.

The flyer, who scored 89 tries in 143 games for the Saints, will partner Ruaridh McConnochie on the wings, with England international Joe Cokanasiga and Tom de Glanville have been named among the replacements.

Johann van Graan is planning to use the game against the Cherry and Whites and next Friday’s clash with Leinster to assess Grace who is likely to need a few outings to fully prove he has overcome his injury problems.