Lawes could link up with ex-England teammate and RWC winner next year

Northampton Saints back row Courtney Lawes will join a Brive outfit next season that are going through a rough patch at the moment following the sacking of two of their coaches.

The 105-cap England international agreed to join the Pro D2 outfit on a two-year deal in February, but they have since sacked two of their coaches with the side placed mid-table with five rounds left.

Coaches Bruce Reihana and Régis Lespinas were sacked over the weekend with the side’s hopes of making it back into the Top 14 next season, after being relegated last year, looking very slim.

Manager Pierre-Henry Broncan is looking to build a new coaching staff ahead of next season, and reports in France have listed former England flanker Joe Worsley as his target to take charge of Brive’s defence.

Journalist James Harrington revealed on X that French outlet Midi Olympique have reported that Broncan wants to team up with Worsley again having worked with him with Castres, reaching the Top 14 final in 2022. The former flanker recently served as Georgia’s defence coach at the World Cup last year.

This move would also see the 2003 World Cup winner team up with former England teammate Lawes again.

Lawes took over the role of being England’s tackling supremo from Worsley over a decade ago, but their Test careers did overlap for one match against Scotland in 2010. The two could join forces again, albeit in a different capacity, to put all their defensive nous to good use.

Broncan has already started to assemble his coaching staff ahead of next season, adding Castres attack coach David Darricarrère to his team.

In Lawes, Broncan has clearly bolstered his playing squad handsomely, saying after signing the Englishman: “It’s a real satisfaction to add a player of this calibre to our squad for next season. Courtney is a leader and, above all, a huge competitor.

“He will also have a real role to play with the club’s young players because he is one of those players who does not need to speak thanks to the exemplary nature he shows at work and on the pitch.

“We are happy to welcome him and his family.”