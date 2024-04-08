Ex-All Black Reihana dismissed as part of coaching reshuffle in France

Former All Black Bruce Reihana has been let go by Pro D2 outfit Brive, with the side sitting in ninth place in France’s second division.

The two-cap international joined Brive as attack coach at the beginning of the season following their relegation from the Top 14, having previously been with Montpellier. But with five matches remaining and the side 17 points behind leaders Provence, he has been sacked alongside skills coach Régis Lespinas.

A Brive statement on Sunday read (translated on Google): “CA Brive has decided to make changes to its sports staff following results that do not meet the club’s requirements.

“The club announces the end of its collaboration with Bruce Reihana as of today by mutual agreement. Régis Lespinas for his part does not continue his missions with the first team and returns to the Crabos team at 100%. CA Brive thanks them for their investment and involvement.”

The statement also confirmed that manager Pierre-Henry Broncan will take charge of the backs for the rest of the season.

The decision came after Brive’s 27-10 loss to Dax on Thursday.

According to a report from French outlet Midi Olympique in March, Castres attack coach David Darricarrère has agreed to join Broncan’s staff ahead of next season.

Midi Olympique wrote: “David Darricarrère, currently attack coach at Castres, gave his agreement to Brive to join Pierre-Henry Broncan for the next two seasons, according to our information.”

Brive host seventh place Colomiers on Thursday at the Stade Amédée-Domenech, with the opportunity to overtake their opponents with a victory.