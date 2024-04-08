TNT and Discovery win rights to Autumn Nations Series in UK and Ireland

The 2024 Autumn Nations Series will be broadcast exclusively on TNT Sports and discovery+ for UK and Ireland audiences, it has been confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time the November Tests will be on TNT – a normal home of the Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup in the territory. This Test window, which starts on he first weekend of November, will no longer be on Amazon.

Six Nations Rugby along with its six member unions will organize the series that includes a total of 21 matches. The series opens with an England versus New Zealand match at Twickenham offering prime time entertainment for three Saturdays.

Former Irish forward Ultan Dillane and compatriot Donnacha Ryan review Stade Rochelais’ win over the Stormers and a rematch with Leinster Former Irish forward Ultan Dillane and compatriot Donnacha Ryan review Stade Rochelais’ win over the Stormers and a rematch with Leinster

In France, TF1 will be covering each of the France fixtures, with beIN SPORT offering every other fixture. In Italy, Sky Italia will continue to be the home of rugby. Further worldwide broadcast coverage and free-to-air broadcast distribution will be announced in due course.

Tom Harrison CEO of Six Nations Rugby highlighted the series as an “unbelievable experience” for fans globally praising the addition of TNT Sports to the rugby broadcast family.

“This year’s Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer,” said Harrison. “It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans.”

Andrew Georgiou President and MD at UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe expressed enthusiasm for showcasing international rugby to TNT Sports subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To bring the best of international rugby to our TNT Sports subscribers is hugely exciting and another important moment which demonstrates our premium sports rights offering in the UK and Ireland.

“The Autumn Nations Series gives rugby fans access to world-class battles between the northern and southern hemispheres and is one of the highlights in the rugby calendar. We are delighted to further extend our TNT Sports rugby portfolio for fans who already have plenty to look forward to for the rest of this season with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, European club rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby and the HSBC SVNS Series.”