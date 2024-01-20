Late change for Harelquins as Louis Lynagh called in for Ulster

In a late shift for today’s Investec Champions Cup game against Ulster Rugby, Harlequins have been forced to replace Cameron Anderson in the starting 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson, originally slated to start on the left wing, has been sidelined due to injury. Stepping up in his place is Will Joseph, who will don the No 11 jersey. Additionally, Louis Lynagh has been named on the bench at No 23.

HARLEQUINS: 1. Joe Marler 2. Jack Walker 3. Will Collier 4. Irne Herbst 5. George Hammond 6. Chandler Cunningham-South 7. Will Evans 8. Alex Dombrandt (Captain) 9. Danny Care 10. Marcus Smith 11. Will Joseph 12. Andre Esterhuizen 13. Oscar Beard 14. Nick David 15. Tyrone Green

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Sam Riley 17. Fin Baxter 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Joe Launchbury 20. Archie White 21. Will Porter 22. Lennox Anyanwu 23. Louis Lynagh