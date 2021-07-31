Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Kolisi reheats row: 'I feel having manners is sometimes a problem'

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Siya Kolisi has doubled down on his disappointment at feeling disrespected by last weekend’s first Test match officials against the Lions, the Springboks captain revisiting the issue in a pre-game second Test interview broadcast on Sky Sports. The officials from last weekend, led by referee Nic Berry, found themselves in the eye of a storm following the 26-clip, 62-minute video posted by Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks director of rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

It included footage of Kolisi being shooed away by the officials after Berry had stopped play to review the 72nd minute try that Damian de Allende that was eventually ruled out for a knock-on earlier in the move by Cheslin Kolbe. Erasmus claimed Kolisi was left feeling disrespected with how he was treated, a point of view he agreed with when appearing at his captain’s run media briefing. He later revisited the hot topic in an emotional TV interview that was shown on UK TV just an hour prior to kick-off in Saturday’s second Test in Cape Town.  

The stuff with the ref is really difficult. It makes you doubt yourself as a human being… I ask myself, is it the way I speak? I am only asking things because I am representing my country, I represent so many people, I represent the team. I must answer to them why things are going this way and then I have to look back and try to find peace somewhere and seek a way forward. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones talks second Test tactics

“All I want sometimes is just let me speak as equally as you give to the other captain. It’s a normal thing for me. It’s just every day is just another day in the office. That is how I feel every single time. Sometimes I feel me having manners is a problem and I feel maybe I should just go crazy and shout out, but that is not who I am.

“In the same movement, I am being chased away while the other captain gets to stay. Go, go, go and then Alun Wyn (Jones) comes and there is a conversation. That stuff is mind-blowing. I will continue being the person that I am. That is who I am and I am hoping that this weekend will be different.”

Ex-Springboks winger Bryan Habana added ahead of the second Test that will be refereed by Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe: “It’s almost a case of nice guys coming last and he literally is an incredibly nice guy. The humility, the manner in which he brings things to the fore and even in that humility, even in that manner in which he quietly brings his way across, he has got an incredible amount of energy, of passion, of things that no one else has in South Africa. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully that is a turning point for the Springboks because what we saw last week was a Siya Kolisi that was frustrated but a Siya that doesn’t want to be confrontational.”   

Trans-Tasman relations under more duress Whenever there has been tension between the New Zealand and Australia unions, it hasn't ended well. Gregor Paul The nation best placed for southern dominance With different build-ups faced by the competing nations, who are favourites for the Rugby Championship? Justin Marshall David Havili proving All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith TJ Perenara the new guide for integrating returning All Blacks TJ Perenara will follow a different path back into the All Blacks than Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Kolisi reheats row: 'I feel having manners is sometimes a problem'

Search