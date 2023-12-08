Select Edition

International

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Kevin Sinfield will be quickly back at work with England this weekend after completing his remarkable challenge of running seven ultra-marathons in seven days around the UK and Ireland.

Steve Borthwick’s defence coach completed each of his marathons in Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Dublin, Brighton and London in under four hours, finishing up his latest motor neurone disease fund-raising challenge at The Mall on Thursday.

The disease affects Sinfield’s former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow and the £777,777 fundraising target set for his 7in7in7 challenge was surpassed after he crossed the finish line.

In line to benefit from his latest superhuman efforts are the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

At the finish line in London, Sinfield told the assembled crowd outside Buckingham Palace: “I’m knackered and delighted… We are all pretty shot. It takes a lot out of you. Not just the running, but the emotion of the week. There was a fair bit of pressure on us to complete it.

“When I reached the finish, my first thought was, ‘Thank God we are here’. But we are obviously really proud. We are here because we want to raise money for people who need it. I feel a bit like the Ready Brek man because you get a glow about you because you are making a small difference.”

With his latest fundraiser now over, Sinfield will be back on the rugby scouting beat this weekend with England players set to feature in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup.

The defence coach is due to accompany Richard Wigglesworth at Sunday’s Sale versus Stade Francais game in Manchester. Other staff markings this weekend are for scrum coach Tom Harrison to take in Leicester versus the Stormers on Sunday, with head coach Borthwick joining Richard Hill in Bath on Saturday for their clash with Ulster.

Sinfield’s previous scouting marking was November 24 when he attended the Gallagher Premiership game between Northampton and Harlequins with England team manager Hill. That rugby match was two days after he was pictured attending a training session at Manchester United Football Club.

