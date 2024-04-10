'Joy’s journey has been an outstanding example of brilliant skills, hard work and passion'

Joy Neville will referee her final Test match in Paris this weekend when France host Italy at Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday in the Women’s Six Nations.

Neville, whose career as a player included 70 Tests for Ireland at number eight from 2003 to 2013, a Six Nations Grand Slam (2013), and two Rugby World Cups (2006 and 2010), became a full-time official with the IRFU in 2017.

Since her first Test match in 2016, she has overseen a total of 26 Test matches as a referee (24 women’s, two men’s), in addition to a further 20 as Television Match Official (19 men’s, one women’s).

At the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup, Neville refereed the final between New Zealand and England in Belfast and in the same year, she received the World Rugby Referee Award.

She made history in 2020 at the Autumn Nations Cup as the first woman to be a TMO in a major men’s international competition, and in 2023 she became the first female official at a men’s Rugby World Cup when she took on the same role for five matches.

Speaking about her career, Neville said: “I’ve been extremely grateful, always grounded, and always felt very lucky with what I’ve got to experience. I actually thought off the back of finishing playing that I wouldn’t experience that team environment and sense of togetherness from the perspective as a player, but what I soon realised is the game of rugby is a wonderful family.

“I have so many memories, as a player and referee. I don’t think I’ve looked back and properly realised the experiences that I’ve had. I’m really looking forward to just taking a breath and enjoying those moments properly.”

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont paid tribute to the trailblazing referee ahead of her final Test match this weekend.

He said: “On behalf of the global game, I would like to thank Joy for her incredible career as a world-class match official. No one else can say they played, refereed and acted as an assistant referee, television match official and bunker official at a Rugby World Cup, and Joy’s achievements make her truly one of the all-time greats in our sport. I hope that she can savour her final test in the company of her family.

“As someone who continues to blaze a trail for aspiring female and male referees, we are delighted that Joy will be continuing to channel her experience, passion and expertise into helping our international match officials be the best they can be as World Rugby’s Elite Women’s 15s Match Officials Head Coach.”

World Rugby Elite Women’s Match Officials Manager Alhambra Nievas said: “Joy’s journey has been an outstanding example of brilliant skills, hard work and passion for the game. Her professionalism, dedication and leadership had a massive impact on match officiating, both in women’s and men’s competitions.

“Many congratulations to Joy and her family on a unique and superb career. She is a role model for those looking to pick up the whistle and has played a huge role for female match officials. I’m really excited to start working together from a management side to ensure we support and develop the future of match officiating.”

The Women’s Six Nations match between France and Italy will kick off at 12:30 BST on Sunday 14th April.

France currently sit second in the Six Nations table with nine points after winning both of their opening matches while Italy are in third after their bonus-point win against Ireland in round two.

Elsewhere in round three, Scotland will host England in front of a record-breaking crowd in Edinburgh and Ireland face Wales, both on Saturday 13th.