Joe Cokanasiga becomes latest Bath player to sign long-term deal

In form Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga has signed a contract extension at the club, keeping him at the Rec until 2027.

The 15-cap England winger is enjoying a strong campaign with Bath this season, being named player of the match in a two-try performance against Sale Sharks in his last outing, and is knocking on the door to be recalled into Steve Borthwick’s national squad again.

After being omitted from both the World Cup squad last year and the recent Guinness Six Nations squad, the 26-year-old will remain eligible to represent England for the next three years while he remains at Bath.

The 112kg wing has made 82 appearances for Bath since joining from London Irish in 2018, and has been ever-present for the West Country outfit this season, who sit in second place in the Gallagher Premiership.

He is the latest player to commit his future to Bath, following England teammate Sam Underhill on Wednesday.

After his new deal was announced, Cokanasiga said: “I love playing for Bath. Seeing the journey we’ve been on this year compared to last is special.

“Bath has seen me grow both personally and professionally and I’m very excited for what the future holds for us as a group.”

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added: “Joe has been class since I arrived at the club. He brings power, he brings speed and he brings tries.

“He’s a brilliant human being and he fits into our club so well.”

Cokanasiga and his teammates will be preparing this week to take on Exeter Chiefs in the round of 16 in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday at Sandy Park.

The match comes a week after a tumultuous loss to Harlequins at the Stoop, where Bath came close to overturning a 40-3 second-half deficit in a match that was marred by a now-notorious seven-minute yellow card.