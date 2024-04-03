'World-class' Sam Underhill commits to Bath

England flanker Sam Underhill has signed a two-year contract extension at Bath, ending any speculation surrounding a potential move to the Top 14.

With the 27-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the season, he had reportedly attracted interest from a number of French clubs last year after missing out on England’s initial World Cup squad. Since those links surfaced, the flanker’s Test career has turned around.

He was called into Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad midway through the tournament, earning the player of the match award in the bronze final against Argentina, before starting every match for England in this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

This season has also seen a change in fortunes for Bath as well, who sit in second place in the Gallagher Premiership and face Exeter Chiefs on Saturday at Sandy Park in the round of 16 in the Investec Champions Cup.

With 85 appearances for Bath already to his name since joining from the Ospreys in 2017, Underhill will add to that tally over the next two years.

After signing the new deal, Underhill said: “I’m really pleased to be staying here. Bath feels like home and it’s an incredibly special place to play.

“This group has loads of potential and I’m excited to see where we can go.”

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan was effusive in his praise of the flanker after his new deal.

“Sam is world-class,” he said.

“He is one of the best players in Europe and is an exceptional openside flanker. I am very glad he is staying at Bath.”