Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Join our mailing list now! Join our mailing list now!
Close Notice
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Wales WAL Italy ITA Sat
1 Feb
9:15am
Ireland IRE Scotland SCO Sat
1 Feb
11:45am
France (W) FRW England (W) ENW Sun
2 Feb
7:30am
Ireland (W) IRW Scotland (W) SCW Sun
2 Feb
8:00am
Wales (W) WAW Italy (W) ITW Sun
2 Feb
8:00am
France FRA England ENG Sun
2 Feb
10:00am
Blues BLU Chiefs CHI Fri
31 Jan
1:05am
Brumbies BRU Reds RED Fri
31 Jan
3:15am
Sharks SHA Bulls BUL Fri
31 Jan
12:10pm
Sunwolves SUN Rebels REB Fri
31 Jan
10:45pm
Crusaders CRU Waratahs WAR Sat
1 Feb
1:05am
Stormers STO Hurricanes HUR Sat
1 Feb
8:05am
Jaguares JAG Lions LIO Sat
1 Feb
6:00pm
Back

Top League Highlights Round 3

Back

Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 3

The Japanese Top League is so exciting and fresh and kicking arse so intensely you’d be forgiven for forgetting all about how the Six Nations and Super Rugby both kick off this weekend. The mighty Top League has been in full swing for 3 weeks already with stadiums selling out and and the glow of Rugby World Cup 2019 failing to wear off. Watching rugby like this is an absolute joy.

Fortunately the team here at RugbyPass have got you covered with exclusive global highlights of every game. We trust you will enjoy the view as a host of international stars light it up alongside some exciting local talent in the Round 3 fixtures listed below. Dan Carter in particular is looking good and tanned.

  • Honda Heat v Toshiba Brave Lupus
  • Munakata Sanix Blues v Red Hurricanes
  • Kubota Spears v NTT Shinin Arcs
  • Ricoh Black Rams v Yamaha Jubilo
  • Mitsubishi Dynaboars v Panasonic Wild Knights
  • Toyota Verblitz v Hino Red Dolphins
  • Canon Eagles v NEC Green Rockets
  • Kobelco Steelers v Suntory Sungoliath

Watch Full Round 2 Highlights from the Japanese Top League here:

Video Spacer

Watch Full Round 1 Highlights from the Japanese Top League here:

Video Spacer

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

    Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 3