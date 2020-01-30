Japan Top League | Full Highlights | Round 3

30 January, 12:06am

The Japanese Top League is so exciting and fresh and kicking arse so intensely you’d be forgiven for forgetting all about how the Six Nations and Super Rugby both kick off this weekend. The mighty Top League has been in full swing for 3 weeks already with stadiums selling out and and the glow of Rugby World Cup 2019 failing to wear off. Watching rugby like this is an absolute joy.

Fortunately the team here at RugbyPass have got you covered with exclusive global highlights of every game. We trust you will enjoy the view as a host of international stars light it up alongside some exciting local talent in the Round 3 fixtures listed below. Dan Carter in particular is looking good and tanned.

Honda Heat v Toshiba Brave Lupus

Munakata Sanix Blues v Red Hurricanes

Kubota Spears v NTT Shinin Arcs

Ricoh Black Rams v Yamaha Jubilo

Mitsubishi Dynaboars v Panasonic Wild Knights

Toyota Verblitz v Hino Red Dolphins

Canon Eagles v NEC Green Rockets

Kobelco Steelers v Suntory Sungoliath

Watch Full Round 2 Highlights from the Japanese Top League here:

Watch Full Round 1 Highlights from the Japanese Top League here:

