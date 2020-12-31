11:06am, 31 December 2020

The Dragons have revealed that former Wales centre Jamie Roberts is self-isolating, despite having already tested positive for Covid-19 back in August. The Dragons face the Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 at Parc y Scarlets on New Year’s Day, but Roberts will not be involved.

Dragons said in a statement: “A number of players are self-isolating due to community transmissions, including centre Jamie Roberts who misses the New Year derby game.” The club are presumably playing it safe in relation to Roberts, as the science remains somewhat unclear as to the extent people can be re-infected with the virus or potentially carry or transit it again.

Roberts’ positive test, much to his annoyance, was revealed in the media four months ago. Tweeting at the time, Roberts wrote: “Appreciate messages re. Covid. I’m feeling fine. Lot of DIY at home.

“Delighted no other positive tests and Welsh derby matches get [Thumbs up emoji]. How was my confidential medical information published?”

– Appreciate messages re. Covid. I’m feeling fine. Lot of DIY at home ?? – Delighted no other positive tests and Welsh derby matches get ?? – How was my confidential medical information published? How’s that Editors code of conduct treating you @_AlexBywater @MailOnline ? — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) August 20, 2020

Dragons head coach Dean Ryan makes just two changes to the side that narrowly lost the opening derby of the festive season to Cardiff Blues.

Tompkins, who missed the Boxing Day game on compassionate leave, is back to partner Jack Dixon in midfield. “The fixture will be a memorable one for Dixon who will make his 100th Guinness PRO14 appearance,” the club state in a media release.

“Brown returns up front, where he packs down alongside Brok Harris and Elliot Dee, to make his second start of the league season. Back row Harrison Keddie is named captain for the opening game of 2021.

“Scrum half and former Scarlet Rhodri Williams is called onto the bench after missing Boxing Day while there is also a return for lock Joe Davies.”

Dragons (v Scarlets): Jonah Holmes, Owen Jenkins, Nick Tompkins, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt, Josh Lewis, Tavis Knoyle; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie (c), Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Aaron Jarvis, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Huw Taylor, Rhodri Williams, Aneurin Owen, Evan Lloyd

