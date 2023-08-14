Jamie Joseph makes 4 changes to Japan's official World Cup squad

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
14:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
15:05
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm replacement for hooker Dan Sheehan

2

Six Nations statement: England's Owen Farrell banned after appeal 

3

Six Nations statement: England's Billy Vunipola banned after hearing

4

Shock Wallaby selection in line

5

Sam Underhill breaks silence on his England World Cup rejection

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick has to bring some self-discipline to proceedings. A bit of joy wouldn’t go amiss either.'

England's preparation ahead of the World Cup has been a disaster but a fortuitous draw means all is not lost

Rugby World Cup News

Injured All Blacks duo still ‘unlikely’ to play Rugby World Cup opener

‘Feeling good’: All Blacks choose Roigard over Christie for Springboks Test

‘It would mean a lot’: Coach Foster on the All Blacks’ 'goal' of World Cup glory

‘Must have lost a bet’: All Black reacts to Steve Hansen joining Wallabies

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

England's failed motivational video | Offload

James Haskell recalls a story from the England camp in the lead-up to a Test against New Zealand, where coaches had a motivational video put together but it failed to have the desired effect.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

The 'rip it up' England team Woodward wants Borthwick to pick
B
Ben 13 minutes ago

The team Woodward has selected is terrible. Key players out of position, a fly half who has never been able to step up to international behind a pack that would be going backwards. The only positive is there will be some records broken and they won''t have to further embarrass themselves in knockout stages

Go to comments More News
Libbok can take Springboks to new heights... if Nienaber is willing to risk it
d
dave 26 minutes ago

So the bomb squad is actually starting for SA. So the unfit fatties are replacing them in the second half. For SA's sake, hopefully at the 75th minute mark or they'll run out of gas. So what cool nickname shall we give the second half replacements? My starter for 10 is the 'Blob Squad'. Sums them up perfectly. Any other thoughts?

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Jamie Joseph makes 4 changes to Japan's official World Cup squad

By Rugby365
Japan's rugby head coach Jamie Joseph (C) attends a training session in Tokyo on August 16, 2023, a day after the selection announcement of Japan's national team players for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph has made four changes to the original World Cup squad for Japan that was announced three days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lock James Moore has been withdrawn from the squad due to conditioning issues which opened the door to include four new names on the final list that would be going to the World Cup.

He has drafted three locks in Uwe Helu, Warner Dearns and Amanaki Saumaki, as well as flank Lappies Labuschagne.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Labuschagne was named despite the red card he picked up against the Fijians that will see him miss Japan’s last warm-up game and its World Cup opener.

Dearns, who like the uncapped Saumaki will be appearing at his first World Cup, has recovered from injuries to his shoulder and ankle and his inclusion will be most welcome given the withdrawal of Moore due to what the JRFU described as “bad condition.”

Related

The Rassie Erasmus reaction to Andy Farrell's defence of son Owen

South African rugby director Rassie Erasmus has shared his thoughts on Thursday’s outburst by Ireland coach Andy Farrell regarding the headline-grabbing situation surrounding his son Owen, the England captain.

Read Now

Helu and Labuschagne return for their second World Cup after having been part of Japan’s 2019 home World Cup squad, while the towering Dearns and the uncapped Saumaki are set to feature in their first Rugby World Cup.

The Brave Blossoms will depart Japan on August 19 ahead of their final World Cup warm-up match against Italy in Treviso on Saturday, August 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team then heads to their Official Base Camp in Toulouse to prepare for their opening Pool D match against Chile on Sunday, September 10 at Stadium de Toulouse.

They then face England on Sunday, September 17 at Stade de Nice before returning to Stadium de Toulouse to take on Samoa on Thursday, September 28.

The Brave Blossom’s final pool match will be against Argentina on Sunday, October 8 at Stade de la Beaujoire, in Nantes.

JAPAN RUGBY WORLD CUP SQUAD:

FORWARDS: Keita Inagaki, Craig Millar, Sione Halasili, Jiwon Gu, Shinnosuke Kakinaga, Asaeli Ai Valu, Shota Horie , Atsushi Sakate , Kosuke Horikoshi, Jack Cornelsen , Shota Fukui , Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch, Ben Gunter, Warner Dearns, Uwe Helu, Lappies Labuschagne, Amanaki Saumaki

ADVERTISEMENT

BACKS: Naoto Saito , Yutaka Nagare , Kenta Fukuda, Lee Seung-sin, Rikiya Matsuda , Jumpei Ogura, Siosaia Fifita, Semisi Masirewa, Jone Naikabula, Lomano Lava Lemeki, Ryoto Nakamura , Tomoki Osada , Shogo Nakano , Dylan Riley, Kotaro Matsushima

Related

Ex-referee Nigel Owens breaks silence on Owen Farrell red

Farrell faces an independent disciplinary panel early next week after World Rugby appealed against the decision to downgrade his red card.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Rugby is bigger than all of us': Steve Hansen confirms why he is helping Wallabies Hansen confirms why he is helping Wallabies
Search