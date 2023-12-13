Select Edition

Back

United Rugby Championship

James Lang ready to 'hopefully win some silverware' after re-signing

By PA
Belfast , United Kingdom - 2 December 2023; James Lang of Edinburgh during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Scotland centre James Lang has targeted silverware after signing a new two-year contract with Edinburgh.

Lang is in his third season with Edinburgh and has scored two tries in 42 appearances since joining from Harlequins.

He is now looking for some trophy success to add to the English Premiership title he won in London.

The 28-year-old, who has won six Scotland caps, said: “I’m really excited to be part of this group for another couple of seasons. I’ve loved my time here. Edinburgh as a city is amazing.

“We’ve not achieved what we wanted the last few seasons, but with this group of players and coaches I’m excited to see where we can go and hopefully win some silverware. That was a big reason for wanting to stay here.

“I love the environment we have here as a group and I want to continue to make some great memories with my mates on and off the field.”

Senior coach Sean Everitt added: “James has been one of our most consistent performers this season. He’s a quality operator in the 12 channel and provides a real mix of skill and go-forward. We’re delighted to see him re-sign.

“James has all the talent to be a top player in this championship and someone who can challenge for more caps at international level. He’s a resilient character who has shown that he can be versatile in our back-line, covering a variety of positions.

“It’s brilliant to see players like James re-sign with Edinburgh. I’m sure he had no shortage of offers, so to see him extend terms for another two years showcases his commitment to the club.”

