7:24am, 15 October 2020

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has announced Gethin Jenkins will join his coaching team as a technical coach (breakdown/defence), replacing Sam Warburton. Jenkins is one of Wales’ most decorated former players, amassing 129 caps for his country, winning four Six Nations championships, including three Grand Slams, and touring with the British and Irish Lions on three occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since retiring from the game in 2018, Jenkins moved into coaching, taking up roles with Cardiff Blues and Cardiff RFC. He has worked with both the age-grade and senior sides at Cardiff Blues and more recently was defence coach for Wales U20. He will now link with the national squad as part of Pivac’s coaching team on a full-time basis.

Warburton began his role with Wales last November, working on a campaign by campaign basis and has decided he needs to spend more time on his other commitments away from coaching. Jenkins began his role at the start of the autumn campaign, working alongside Warburton for a short hand-over period.

Dylan Hartley and Jamie Roberts look ahead to this weekend’s Champions Cup final on the RugbyPass Offload

Warburton explained: “I would like to thank Wayne and the coaching team for the opportunity I’ve had. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with them and I’m excited about the future for the national team.

“For me personally, I have had time to reflect and plan during the lockdown and I feel with a new addition to my family and business interests away from coaching, I can’t devote the time needed in the role and so have decided to step away from coaching. What Wayne and his team are building is hugely exciting and I wish them all the best for the future.”

#BREAKING: Gethin Jenkins, one of Wales' most decorated players, replaces Sam Warburton as technical coach on Wayne Pivac's coaching team: https://t.co/a64Z0l19et Croeso nôl i'r tîm, Gethin ?? ??????? #HWFN pic.twitter.com/Y8xKT73oO3 — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 15, 2020

Jenkins added: “I’m relishing the opportunity to get stuck into the international environment, working with quality coaches and players at the top of their game. I’m well versed on the demands of the international game and I’m looking forward to offering my input and where I can add to the environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales boss Pivac said: “I’m delighted to be welcoming Gethin into the coaching team, he has vast experience of the international game and is hugely respected. Since retiring he has built a great reputation as a coach and has worked across different levels and age-grades of the game, most recently working alongside Wales’ U20 side.

“Gethin will be a great addition to the coaching team and will compliment Byron extremely well in their respective roles and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I’d like to thank Sam for his hard work over the last year and what he has given to the team and to Wales. I would like to thank him for his honesty regarding his future and the need to spend more time on other projects away from the game and wish him all the best in that.”

ADVERTISEMENT