Harry Wilson has forecast a return to his damaging best as the Queensland Reds look to secure their first home grand final in a decade on Saturday.

The No.8 burst onto the Super Rugby scene with his line-breaking and offloading ability last season, playing every test under new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

Those eye-catching runs haven’t been as common this season but Wilson may have been a victim of his own high standards with the Reds unbeaten and able to lock up a Suncorp Stadium decider with a win over the Brumbies.

“Personally I’ve been a bit up and down which I guess happens – you’re not always going to be in form – but I feel I’ve played some decent footy the last few weeks and building to a big game, so no better week than this one against the Brumbies.

“These are the games you pencil down and want to make a statement in; we think it’s our time to show we’re the best team in Australia.

“There’s so many good back-rowers in Australia and the Reds too; you can never feel comfortable, I definitely don’t feel comfortable but all you can do is focus on yourself and getting wins for the Reds, and we’re six from six.”

The Reds found a way back from 17-0 down to beat the Brumbies 40-38 in Canberra last month, both sides remaining undefeated since to set the scene for another epic battle.

“We were at each other that session because we know what’s going to come this weekend,” Wilson said.

“This is definitely the biggest game I’ve played for the Reds besides the grand final.

“The chance to host a grand final for first time in 10 years (when the Reds beat the Crusaders to win their only Super Rugby crown) and try to win a premiership in front of our supporters.”

The Reds produced arguably their best performance yet in a 44-19 defeat of the tough Melbourne Rebels last weekend and Wilson is confident there is still room to improve.

“We know if we can play our footy we’ll win the game; we’ve nearly beaten ourselves with errors this season but if we hold the ball and build phases we can score points with that ridiculous backline,” he said.

