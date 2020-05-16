5:33am, 16 May 2020

Chris Masoe has spoken about the disappointment that his coaching stint at Racing came to an abrupt end this week. The 41-year-old had moved into a defence coach role after finishing as a player at the club in 2016/17, but their association has now ended.

The 20-cap All Blacks back row first came to France in 2008/09, spending four seasons at Castres before switching to Toulon for three multiple trophy-winning seasons. He then moved to Paris in 2015.

Speaking to Midi Olympique, Masoe said: “It’s very hard because with the coronavirus the timing was not really ideal. I expected it a little because I know there is a big financial pressure which weighs on the club at the moment, but that was obviously a big disappointment for me.

“I was really hoping to do at least one more season with Racing. I really had a great time in the defence coaching role for three years. I had built a great relationship with the players, which is essential in this sport.

“I tried to convey to them my taste for combat, a spirit of sharing. Over the years, we have built an identity, a culture. It’s a shame it ends like this, but hey… I still love rugby and there are other clubs in France. I hope to have an opportunity to demonstrate that I can do a good job elsewhere.

“I loved these Racing seasons, really. I just wish it ended on a better note. With Laurent Travers, we have known each other for over ten years. We had good and bad times, but I loved working with him. Even if the end is not ideal, I hope at least it was the same on his side,” he said, unsure what the future holds for him.

“When I told you that it was not the right timing, it is also because all the clubs have their own difficulties and that all the technical staffs are practically cordoned off everywhere. But it doesn’t matter, it’s still possible.

“Toulon, that would be great, right? But I don’t know if they will need me. No, for now, I’m going to stay in Paris and I’m giving myself until July to make a decision whether I continue to stay in France or not.

“What is certain is that I have loved this country for the past twelve years that I have lived there and that I always want to win. This is what I have always wanted through rugby and this is not about to leave me.”