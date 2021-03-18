12:00pm, 18 March 2021

Franco Smith has named his Italian side to finish out their Guinness Six Nations campaign

It will be the 33rd meeting between the two sides, with Italy chasing their first win in 32 attempts in the competition.

20-year-old centre Federico Mori and fullback Edoardo Padovani replace Carlo Canna and Jacopo Trulla respectively.

? #Italrugby Il XV di Franco Smith per la partita con la Scozia ???????, ultimo turno del @sixnationsrugby 2021 ? https://t.co/DOuE55KKZd Gli Azzurri saranno in campo sabato a ?Murrayfield, kick off 15.15 (ITA) ? ?@dmaxitalia dalle 15#SCOvITA#insieme #rugbypassioneitaliana pic.twitter.com/A876dr3R39 — Italrugby (@Federugby) March 18, 2021

Referee: Pascal Gauzere

ITALY TEAM:

15 Edoardo Padovani (Benetton Rugby, 27 Caps)*

14 Mattia Bellini (Zebre Rugby Club, 30 Caps)

13 Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton Rugby, 4 Caps)

12 Federico Mori (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano, 8 Caps)*

11 Montanna Ioane (Benetton Rugby, 5 Caps)

10 Paolo Garbisi (Benetton Rugby, 9 Caps)*

9 Stephen Varney (Gloucester Rugby, 6 Caps)

8 Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby, 6 Caps)*

7 Johan Meyer (Zebre Rugby Club, 13 Caps)

6 Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby, 32 Caps)

5 Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby, 21 Caps)*

4 Niccolò Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 12 Caps)*

3 Marco Riccioni (Benetton Rugby, 14 Caps)*

2 Luca Bigi (Zebre Rugby Club, 36 Caps) – Capitano

1 Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Rugby Club, 11 Caps)*

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Gianmarco Lucchesi (Benetton Rugby, 5 Caps)*

17 Andrea Lovotti (Zebre Rugby Club, 46 Caps)*

18 Giosuè Zilocchi (Zebre Rugby Club, 14 Caps)*

19 Riccardo Favretto (Mogliano Rugby 1969, Esordiente)

20 Maxime Mbanda’ (Zebre Rugby Club, 28 Caps)*

21 Marcello Violi (Zebre Rugby Club, 20 Caps)*

22 Carlo Canna (Zebre Rugby Club, 51 Caps)

23 Marco Zanon (Benetton Rugby, 5 Caps)*

