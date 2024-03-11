Italy make historic leap in world rankings ahead of crunch Wales clash

Italy have been richly rewarded for their impressive 31-29 win over Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday by climbing to ninth in the world rankings.

Gonzalo Quesada’s side stunned a Championship-chasing Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico, overturning a 22-16 deficit at half-time to record their first home win in the tournament in eleven years.

Off the back of a 13-13 draw with France in Lille in round three of the Championship, the Azzurri have moved up one place in the world rankings, leapfrogging Australia. This is the first time since the rankings began that Italy have been above the Wallabies, who in turn have slumped to their lowest-ever rank.

Italy will head to Cardiff in the final round of the Championship knowing that a win will see them climb above Warren Gatland’s side in the rankings into eighth place, which will be level with their highest-ever position.

With Wales now the only winless team in the competition, and four points behind Italy in the table, they will go into the match on Saturday desperate to avoid earning the Wooden Spoon for the first time since 2003. The rankings permutations have only added extra drama to what is shaping up to be a pivotal fixture on many levels.

Another rankings shake-up could occur on Saturday as fourth-place France host fifth place England in Lyon. With a slender margin between the two sides going into Super Saturday, England will be able to leapfrog Les Bleus and break into the top four with a win at the Groupama Stadium following their victory over Ireland in round four.

