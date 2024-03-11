Italy make historic leap in world rankings ahead of crunch Wales clash
Italy have been richly rewarded for their impressive 31-29 win over Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday by climbing to ninth in the world rankings.
Gonzalo Quesada’s side stunned a Championship-chasing Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico, overturning a 22-16 deficit at half-time to record their first home win in the tournament in eleven years.
Off the back of a 13-13 draw with France in Lille in round three of the Championship, the Azzurri have moved up one place in the world rankings, leapfrogging Australia. This is the first time since the rankings began that Italy have been above the Wallabies, who in turn have slumped to their lowest-ever rank.
Italy will head to Cardiff in the final round of the Championship knowing that a win will see them climb above Warren Gatland’s side in the rankings into eighth place, which will be level with their highest-ever position.
With Wales now the only winless team in the competition, and four points behind Italy in the table, they will go into the match on Saturday desperate to avoid earning the Wooden Spoon for the first time since 2003. The rankings permutations have only added extra drama to what is shaping up to be a pivotal fixture on many levels.
Another rankings shake-up could occur on Saturday as fourth-place France host fifth place England in Lyon. With a slender margin between the two sides going into Super Saturday, England will be able to leapfrog Les Bleus and break into the top four with a win at the Groupama Stadium following their victory over Ireland in round four.
Comments on RugbyPass
There is a tournament which decides the best team in the world and it’s not called the six nations. If everyone doesn’t like it then let’s invent another one that we do like and use that as the benchmark.43 Go to comments
Ben Earl and the England team used media commentary to unify (they are saying you are sh1t, whatcha gonna do about it?). You want a grievance common to all players to create a collective purpose. Maybe the sense of grievance was so acute (eg Borthwick's observation about the jersey weighing heavy V Scotland= media were hurting team) he could not help himself. Media might think twice now or might feel they owe Earl some revenge later. Not enough info for Lord McDuck to judge Earl.7 Go to comments
Jesus as if anyone cares what that has been has to say.7 Go to comments
Woodward is a self-important irrelevance these days….7 Go to comments
Clive Woodward should focus less on criticising players, and more on being a better journalist.7 Go to comments
‘England are far from world-beaters even if they did manage to clip the wings of the game’s number one ranked side. Ireland have toiled and laboured, crafted as well as grafted, grooved and honed, for years for that status.’ I must be missing something…4 Go to comments
“Yet most of the punditry has been on the money for this England group. When the criticism is warranted, what do you want these ex-players to say?” No, it hasn’t. Most of the punditry has been surface-level responses to results, with a wilful unwillingness to consider the process of building a winning team. What I want ex-players to say is something that gives me an insight into what is happening inside the camp, what the coaches will be focusing on, how the system is being built - and what is working, what isn’t and what England can do to fix the remaining issues. Players like Dallaglio lived through the painful, multi-year process that took Woodward’s England from also rans to world champions. They mostly seem to have forgotten how they failed against NZ and SA in RWC 99, how they managed to fall at the final hurdle in the 6N 4 times between 99 and 2002, or how it was only in 2003 that they finally got a fully functioning plan A and plan B. Players and pundits alike have seen how long it took Ireland, France, Scotland, the All Blacks and the Boks to get to where they are today, and they know that England are at a much earlier stage of that journey. And yet instead of insight, we get knee-jerk responses to results, usually focusing on a small part of the game, and unrealistic calls for wholesale replacement of parts of the squad. Yes, 25 dropped balls against one of the world’s best counterattacking teams is not a good stat, especially when you are still bedding in a defensive system that leaves the wide channels temptingly open to a team with Finn Russell and Duhan van de Merwe in it. But England were ahead on pretty much every other stat in that game, and they were trying to play with a level of pace and ambition that had been missing earlier in Borthwick’s reign. As a fan it was frustrating to watch, because the game was very winnable with just a little more composure. But as the emotions of the day subsided, it wasn’t hard to see that progress was being made and that when it clicked England would be capable of much better performances. It fell to the amateur online analysts like Squidge and Wibble to bang the drum and give us some sense of what England were trying to do, and in what order. While I understand that paid punditry is a competitive sport in itself and survival in the role depends quite a bit on saying the controversial, it should still be possible for ex-players and coaches to bring something to the debate that informs the fans rather than just echoing their frustrations. Spot on? Hardly. What did England actually change in the past 2 weeks, bar some (mostly enforced, and primarily evolutionary) changes to the XXIII? The tactics remained the same, the execution improved (as you would expect with familiarity) and they not only clinched the game playing 14 against 15, but for 70+ minutes made Ireland - who even in defeat have looked worthy of the top table for the past two years - look very ordinary for much of the game. Your final sentence, though, absolutely is on the money. England need to continue in the direction they have set. France have rediscovered their form (admittedly against a struggling and injury-wracked Welsh side) and have most of their physical power available to them, but are still vulnerable with Dupont and other key players missing. A win is by no means a given, but if England can go to Lyon and ask difficult questions of France it will show that they are progressing.33 Go to comments
Great game! Enjoying this 6 Nations. During and since the World cup we saw some incredible games. Love the game, play it like Kwagga!9 Go to comments
FYI Ireland is not the no1 team in the world it is actually the BOKS33 Go to comments
To expect England to be amazing under Borthwick in such a short space of time is unrealistic. The fact that they won a bronze at the WC and are still in contention for the 6N should be all that needs to be said at this stage. The British media are their biggest critics. I think Borthwick is a great coach. And I think this England team will be formidable in 12 months from now. And no, they shouldn’t get medals for beating the worlds best team. But, I might suggest Scotland should get a medal if they beat Ireland. For doing us all a favour!33 Go to comments
I agree Ben. England players/coaches lashing out at the media and fans grates on me. They have been massively underperforming and we have been right to criticise. We've all been saying for a LONG time that these players have so much more potential. It's up to them to provide the fans something worth supporting. The style of rugby they played throughout the whole Faz era was dreadful. By putting in this performance against Ireland they've completely completely vindicated us. They should be thanking us if anything!!!33 Go to comments
England beat France in 2021, and then South Africa in 2021 with a last minute penalty. Won Australia series in 2022 being a match down and with a load of new caps, and then drew with NZ in the autumn. Good performances backed up with nothing. Ireland beat England in 2021 and it kick-started something for them. Hopefully England do the same on Saturday. Jury still out.4 Go to comments
Congratulations to RugbyPass’s Nick Bishop and the excellent Wibble Rugby for picking exactly how England could trouble Ireland. Ok, England's attack is often awful and Scotland is a bogey team for them. But they've got a very good pressure game which is a high percentage way to play rugby. This is a new team with new coaches and a new way of playing. Already they are getting good results. If they can master the rush defence and get their attack going they'll be in with a great shout in 2027.33 Go to comments
The team isnt getting better though. Still doesn't handle the expectation of winning very well. It was like they got out to a lead and said to themselves ‘we’re better and we're going to win'. Then the wheels fell off. And the biggest disappointment is that the title would have been up for grabs with a big win.1 Go to comments
Well it kinda reminds me of the Champions Cup final last year between Leinster and La Rochelle. You have Ireland's pet Johnny Sexton clearly upset at the Officials because of the result not going his team’s way. Now looking at Farrell, one can't help but wonder if that kinda attitude had filtered down from the top. At least in Farrell's defense, he seemed to not let it linger.9 Go to comments
Most of the harshest criticism as usual came from British media some of them writing on this site. Ben Earl specified British media. Irish pundits will back Ireland. Bookies had us 4-1 on. They will back us more. Normal behaviour.33 Go to comments
One win doesn't make a champion, one loss doesn't make a failure. Ireland are least arrogant team (not that l, thatsays much) in my mind. England are a fantastic team but are inconsistent. They play with amazing commitment one minute and like a team of strangers the next. At their best they are skilled and innovative and capable of being the best in the world. Just have to deliver on it. Hype is driven by the press. The comments mean nothing, they are provocative to stir up feeling and conflict. Bad news is good news remember. Fickle and disloyal. That's journalism, generally, in the UK.43 Go to comments
England have been pretty awful thats for sure but also some of the punditry talking up 35 point scores and other nonsense was really off and really an example of how England were harshly judged. Throughout the championship they have shown improvements from the world cup. Against Scotland they dropped the ball a lot yes but they were playing away from home and hardly got thrashed. So yes they dont deserve medals but writing them off to such a large degree was not warranted33 Go to comments
The interview happened a few minutes later. Not worthy of an article surely?7 Go to comments
England were the better team but Rugby is not about justice or moral victory it is about the points on the board. I am sure Farrell will be fuming his team could not leverage the desperate situation England were in to see out 90s and take the unjust win.1 Go to comments