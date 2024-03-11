Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Sir Clive Woodward has criticised England’s outstanding No.8 – Ben Earl – following his side’s 23-22 Six Nations win over Ireland in Twickenham.

Marcus Smith’s dramatic last-minute drop goal prevented Ireland from securing back-to-back Grand Slams, leaving the Six Nations title up for grabs. England, buoyed by their victory against the reigning champions, head to Lyon to contest the crown against France. This comes just two weeks after a disappointing defeat to Scotland, showcasing a remarkable turnaround in form and morale.

However, Woodward has told Earl to focus on performing on the pitch rather than attacking the media in post-match interviews. Earl, known for his dynamic play for the Saracens and England, delivered a standout performance against Ireland, contributing significantly to the win.

His post-match interview with ITV revealed the depth of his and the team’s emotions, a reflection of the side’s tumultuous journey in recent weeks.

“I’m a bit emotional,” he said. “Because obviously Jamie [George] lost his mum the other week and we spoke a lot about that this week. And then Danny’s 100th and some of the crap that’s been thrown at this team over the last week. Apparently, we’re the worst England team ever, we’ve done pretty well for that accolade.”

Woodward wasn’t happy with the remarks and issued his rebuke in his Daily Mail column. Woodward suggests Earl’s exceptional talent and on-field contributions should remain his primary mode of communication.

“I didn’t like seeing a number of them hit back at the media in post-match interview,” wrote Woodward.

“Ben Earl was one to criticise the coverage England received after their Scotland defeat. That’s not what champion teams or champion individuals do. They should ignore the media or just see criticism as positive feedback like I did.

“Earl’s comments that ‘apparently we are the worst England team ever’ and ‘we have done pretty well for that accolade’ were not needed and detracted from the team’s performance and his own, which was outstanding.

“I don’t think anyone in the press called England’s current crop the worst in the country’s history!

“England’s players have to accept that if they play poorly — as they did in Edinburgh — they will be criticised. It’s part of playing at the highest level. I also think England shouldn’t just take aim at the media as a collective. If a player or coach has a grievance with what a journalist has written, then name them directly! If that is me, then I’m absolutely fine with that!”