10:50am, 20 December 2020

Stuart McInally feels Edinburgh’s comeback triumph at Sale can be a pivotal moment in their season.

Edinburgh came from 12 points down to beat Sharks 16-15 on the road in their second Heineken Champions Cup group game on Saturday night.

Richard Cockerill’s side were on the receiving end of a similar comeback from Ulster in last season’s delayed Guinness PRO14 semi-finals and have had a difficult start to this season after losing a full squad of players for their opening games.

They suffered a narrow loss in their European opener against La Rochelle and were 12-0 down in Salford but a try from Mark Bennett and Jaco Van Der Walt’s kicking earned them victory.

Co-captain McInally said on the club’s website: “It means a lot. In the context of the tournament it keeps us alive in the Heineken Champions Cup which is one thing.

“But also for the group, we’ve had a tough run these last couple of months and we’ve just continued to work as hard as we can and it’s nice just to get a win.

“We had a good performance last week, but we came up just a little bit short in the result. Yeah it’s massive for the boys, the boys are delighted with that.

“I definitely think this will help us with some belief, we’ve never taken our foot off the gas in terms of what we do on the training pitch, and we’ve always been committed to our cause, but we’ve just not got those results, and sometimes it can be quite hard to get out of that rut.

“A big performance away from home – we can definitely take a lot of belief going into the next round of games.”

