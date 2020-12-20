11:44pm, 19 December 2020

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill was delighted with their victory over Sale Sharks but has urged his players to build on this result.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scottish outfit kept themselves in the Champions Cup after coming from 12-0 down to defeat the English side in a 16-15 success.

Mark Bennett’s converted try and three penalties from Jaco Van Der Walt snatched the win from Sale, whose scores came from Denny Solomona and Rohan Janse Van Rensburg tries, and Rob Du Preez’s three-pointer.

Ryan Wilson tells an epic Xmas story | The Offload

It was a key triumph for the visitors, who have struggled in the PRO14 and sit in fifth position in Conference B.

“In the previous games, we haven’t been playing that poorly, we have just made critical errors at critical times and that’s what I keep telling the players,” Cockerill said.

“It’s the tiny things that hurt you, not the big things. It’s all the little errors that add up and those are the bits that cost you the game.

“Sale are a good side, they’re a quality outfit with quality players, and we’re delighted to be competing and staying in the fight. If you stay in the fight, games turn all the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We rode our luck a little bit but we’re delighted with the win. It keeps us in Europe and we should be proud of our performance and our effort to come here against a good team.”

Cockerill also praised the mental strength of fly-half Van Der Walt, who was capped by Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup, after he kicked 11 points, including the winning penalty nine minutes from time.

He added: “The boy’s got some minerals, hasn’t he? He’s an international 10 so I expect him to kick his goals, but he’s a good man, he works hard for the team. When push came to shove, he was very, very good.”

Edinburgh’s victory over Sale effectively ends the Sharks’ hopes of progressing in the Champions Cup, having also succumbed to Toulon in their opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Paul Deacon said: “At half-time, I was really pleased, I thought our first half was up there with one of our best. In the second half, we were against it on the penalty count and we let Edinburgh into our half a little too easily.

“We played some good stuff in the second half last week and some good stuff in the first half this week, so we want to try and put two halves together as soon as we can.”

Deacon also reiterated his desire to remain in charge of the team having taken over from Steve Diamond, who departed the club earlier this month.

“I’ve enjoyed the last two weeks, even though I would enjoy it more if we were getting the wins,” he added. “I’ve enjoyed the experience and it’s one that I want to keep going.

“Whether the owners see me as the man to take charge, that’s their call. I don’t see myself as a director of rugby, I see myself as a head coach, but we’ll see what the owners think.”