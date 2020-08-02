4:06pm, 02 August 2020

Controversial former Wallaby fullback Israel Folau is drawing fire once again after he chose not to take a knee before Catalan Dragons Super League match with St Helens at Headingley.

Folau remained standing while his teammates and the opposition took a knee before kick-off in deference to the Black Lives Matter movement. The move by Folau caused a stir among some journalists covering the game and sparked largely negative responses on social media. He soon began trending on Twitter in the UK.

Guardian journalist Aaron Bower wrote: “St Helens and Catalans players take the knee before kick-off: but noticeably Israel Folau did NOT join the rest of the players in doing so. Wow.”

St Helens and Catalans players take the knee before kick-off: but noticeably Israel Folau did NOT join the rest of the players in doing so. Wow. pic.twitter.com/kK0c8tPW7d — Aaron Bower (@AaronBower) August 2, 2020

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara addressed the issue after the game, saying: “As a whole club we are completely against racism and for equal opportunity. Some players and staff chose not to take the knee – that was personal choice and as a group we respected personal choice.”

While many attacked Folau for refusing the kneel, others defended the move and the player from those lambasting the ex-Wallaby.

Dear @WigToday are you happy with one of your journalist’s calling Israel Folau “a shit”. It’s not really professional conduct is it? pic.twitter.com/R3Smtpj51e — Lucas North (@RealLucasNorth) August 2, 2020

I dont agree with Israel Folau on most things but him not taking a knee is his choice! Shouldn’t be forced to do it just because everyone else is, its his choice! I don’t get it if a player doesn’t kneel hes a racist or whatever ? load of bollocks #rugbyleague — Briggsyyy90 (@briggsyyy90) August 2, 2020

Israel Folau stands up for what he believes in, he has balls of steel for going against the grain, great man. Time more people did the same. #IstandWithIsraelFolau — Belfast Magpie (@thebelfastmagp1) August 2, 2020

Total respect for #Folau for taking a stand (literally) against tokenistic, divisive crap. — Christian I'Anson (@cia262) August 2, 2020

Folau is no stranger to controversy of course. The 31-year-old had an acrimonious break-up with Rugby Australia in 2019 for writing anti-gay posts on social media. A Christian, Folau argued that the subsequent termination of his contract was a case of religious discrimination. They settled out of court.

Unable to pick up a contract in union amid the fallout in Australia, Folau opted to make the switch back to league, albeit on a different continent with Catalan Dragons.