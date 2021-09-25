Ireland's Rugby World Cup dream dashed as Scotland's live on

3:36pm, 25 September 2021

Scotland’s women kept their 2021 World Cup qualification hopes alive with a last-minute try that earned them a 20-18 win over Ireland in Italy.

They were trailing 13-8 with time running out when full-back Chloe Rollie went over for a try that levelled the scores and Sarah Law maintained her composure to land the successful conversion to earn the Scots a place in the repechage and break Irish hearts.

Prop Linda Djougang scored the first try of the final round of European qualifying to give Ireland a 5-0 lead but Helen Nelson kicked a penalty for Scotland and a try from winger Rhona Lloyd put them 8-5 ahead at the break.

Lana Skeldon extended the lead to 13-5 by burrowing over from close range but the game appeared to tilt Ireland’s way when Lindsay Peat went over for a try and Stacey Flood kicked a third goal to make it 18-13.

The Irish then had Eve Higgins sin-binned for a dangerous tackle and Scotland took full advantage to grab the last-gasp winner.

Ireland’s defeat means they lose their record of having appeared at every women’s World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1991.

Italy’s earlier 34-10 win over Spain in the opening game of the double header at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi secured their direct passage into the tournament, to be held in New Zealand next autumn.

