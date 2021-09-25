Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Ireland's Rugby World Cup dream dashed as Scotland's live on

By PA
Dejected Ireland players after the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe qualifying tournament match between Ireland and Scotland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. (Photo By Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Scotland’s women kept their 2021 World Cup qualification hopes alive with a last-minute try that earned them a 20-18 win over Ireland in Italy.

They were trailing 13-8 with time running out when full-back Chloe Rollie went over for a try that levelled the scores and Sarah Law maintained her composure to land the successful conversion to earn the Scots a place in the repechage and break Irish hearts.

Prop Linda Djougang scored the first try of the final round of European qualifying to give Ireland a 5-0 lead but Helen Nelson kicked a penalty for Scotland and a try from winger Rhona Lloyd put them 8-5 ahead at the break.

Lana Skeldon extended the lead to 13-5 by burrowing over from close range but the game appeared to tilt Ireland’s way when Lindsay Peat went over for a try and Stacey Flood kicked a third goal to make it 18-13.

The Irish then had Eve Higgins sin-binned for a dangerous tackle and Scotland took full advantage to grab the last-gasp winner.

Ireland’s defeat means they lose their record of having appeared at every women’s World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1991.

Italy’s earlier 34-10 win over Spain in the opening game of the double header at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi secured their direct passage into the tournament, to be held in New Zealand next autumn.

