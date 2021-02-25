9:02am, 25 February 2021

Ireland three quarters Jacob Stockdale will return to action for Ulster as they take on the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Stockdale has overcome a knee injury that has seen him ruled out of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations. He’s been selected on the left, with Rob Lyttle making a positional switch to the right-wing.

Michael Lowry continues his run at full-back following his MOTM performance last weekend. Robert Baloucoune is likely to make his first appearance for Ulster this season after recovering from a hamstring injury to be named on the bench.

The midfield duo of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume retain their starting berths, as do Ian Madigan and John Cooney at half-back.

In the front row, Andrew Warwick comes in to start at loosehead, with John Andrew at hooker and Marty Moore at tighthead. Kieran Treadwell, who made his 100th Ulster appearance last week, is once again named at second row to partner Alan O’Connor. Jordi Murphy will again skipper the side from the back row, and is joined by Greg Jones at blindside flanker and Nick Timoney at Number Eight.

He is named alongside Alby Mathewson and Matt Faddes among the backline replacements. Sean Reidy is also making a return from injury and is named in the forward reinforcements with Ross Kane, who could make his 50th appearance for the Province, Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan and last week’s debutant, Cormac Izuchukwu.

ULSTER TEAM FOR OSPREYS:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Lyttle

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Ian Madigan

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Greg Jones

7. Jordi Murphy (C)

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Cormac Izuchukwu, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Matt Faddes, Robert Baloucoune.

Referee: Seán Gallagher (IRFU, 23rd competition game)

Assistant Referees: Eoghan Cross, Paul Haycock (both IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

