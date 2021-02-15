12:23pm, 15 February 2021

Five Ireland internationals are among eight Ulster players currently unavailable for selection, the province have confirmed.

The medical team issued a lengthy injury list ahead of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Round 12 fixture away to Glasgow Warriors at the Scotstoun Stadium.

The most high-profile casualty on the list is Jacob Stockdale, who featured at fullback for Ireland during the Autumn. Stockdale is out with a knee injury, which was flagged up by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell back in January when the wing-fullback wasn’t selected for his Guinness Six Nations squad.

It’s a blow for the Ulsterman, the Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2018, whose chances of making this year’s British and Irish Lions series now seem remote.

Also unavailable is centre Luke Marshall, who’s also out with a knee problem. Marshall hasn’t been selected for Ireland since 2016, when he earned his last Test cap against Canada in the November internationals.

British and Irish Lions prop Jack McGrath is also listed as unavailable. The loosehead has a hip problem. The big prop last featured for Ireland against Australia in 2018 and has struggled to find the form that made him a Lions’ Test player in 2017.

Utility back Will Addison is out with a back complaint. He was part of Andy Farrell’s wider Six Nations training squad in 2020, last winning a cap for Ireland in the 2019 Summer Series in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup.

Back row Sean Reidy is out with shoulder complaint. A mainstay at Ulster, the New Zealand born forward won the last of his two caps on tour in Japan in 2017.

Although yet to be capped in fifteens, Ireland sevens flyer Robert Baloucone is also out with a hamstring injury. Lock David O’Connor and utility back Angus Curtis are also unavailable, with shoulder and knee complaints respectively.

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), David O’Connor (shoulder), Will Addison (back), Angus Curtis (knee), Rob Baloucoune (hamstring), Sean Reidy (shoulder) and Jacob Stockdale (knee)/