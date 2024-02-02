Ireland run 14-man France ragged in Six Nations romp for the ages
Ireland ruthlessly capitalised on the absence of Antoine Dupont to launch their Guinness Six Nations title defence with a stunning 38-17 bonus-point demolition of 14-man France.
Both sides came into a mouth-watering tournament curtain-raiser in Marseille on the back of agonising World Cup quarter-finals exits.
Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher ensured it was the reigning Grand Slam champions who stylishly bounced back at the first attempt to propel themselves into pole position for further championship glory.
France’s quest for victory at a largely subdued Stade Velodrome was damaged by the indiscipline of lock Paul Willemse, who was sent off in the 32nd minute following a high hit on Caelan Doris having previously been sin-binned for a similar challenge on Andrew Porter.
Scores from Damian Penaud and Paul Gabrillagues and seven points from the boot of Thomas Ramos gave the pre-tournament favourites hope.
But Ireland, aided by 13 points from Jack Crowley on his first Six Nations start, deservedly romped to another statement victory of the Andy Farrell era.
The two teams came into a blockbuster showdown seeking to ease disappointment at falling short in their efforts to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in the autumn and having each lost influential captains.
Dupont’s temporary unavailability, as he focuses on his country’s sevens squad for this year’s Paris Olympics, afforded a start to scrum-half Maxime Lucu, while Crowley was given a chance to stake his claim as long-term fly-half successor to the retired Johnny Sexton.
Farrell’s men began in the ascendancy and led through an early Crowley penalty before Willemse was ordered off for ploughing into prop Porter.
A relieved Willemse had just learnt his yellow card would not be upgraded to red on review when Gibson-Park latched on to a fine Bundee Aki offload to ensure Ireland capitalised on their temporary numerical advantage.
Three points from France full-back Ramos’ penalty briefly improved the mood in the stands before Beirne collected Crowley’s pass to easily beat Jonathan Danty and dive over under the posts at the end of sustained Irish pressure.
Willemse’s reprieve proved only to be fleeting as he was dismissed eight minutes before the break following another dangerous challenge, this time on Doris.
Ireland were in complete control but head coach Farrell would have been frustrated to only hold a 17-10 half-time lead after Penaud, who moments early was repelled by a superb Hugo Keenan tackle, produced a spectacular finish to Matthieu Jalibert’s pass.
The visitors set aside the setback to restore their 14-point advantage six minutes after the restart as Munster wing Nash marked his first Test start with a memorable maiden try after being freed by Doris.
Deprived of Dupont, France were largely rudderless in attack.
But Fabien Galthie’s side again cut the deficit when Gabrillagues’ score was awarded following a lengthy review, an incident compounded from an Irish perspective by new captain Peter O’Mahony being sin-binned for bringing down the maul.
Ireland once more earned breathing space 18 minutes from time when Sheehan peeled off a rolling maul to finish his own line-out.
The staggeringly-simple score secured a merited bonus point for the dominant visitors and proved to be the fatal blow to French resistance.
Yet there was more punishment to come for the ragged hosts as replacement hooker Kelleher bulldozed over to cap a fine Ireland performance and ramp up pressure on Les Bleus head coach Galthie.
Comments on RugbyPass
The card will be the talk of the day, but it really shouldn’t. France never looked like winning the match, not even at full strength. They played well below their standard.2 Go to comments
Ballsac yellows showing how hilariously, maddingly stupid rugby union has become. Reactionary taints who would rather spoil a match than face the music.2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Where does Gordan fit in with the Schmidt Wallabies? I’m guessing he will also need to be goal kicking at around 80% as well.6 Go to comments
Gordon is a fantastic talent but the Tahs will set out to cripple his career so one of their players gets selected, like they did Quade Cooper’s. That’s how they work.6 Go to comments
As an Englishman, I thought Ireland played extremely well in the cauldron of Paris. But to rate Jack Crowley as a 6 is an injustice, at least a 7 if not 7.5 Dan Sheahan was also a 7 not a 6.1 Go to comments
South Africa actually isn’t in the six nations. South Africa play in the Rugby Championship. The teams that are in the 6 nations are England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, & Italy.4 Go to comments
Great to see George Bower back after along injury recuperation. George is one of the ultimate team men. Good luck to Taha Kemara, ( interviewed in this article), starting at 10. Dominic Gardiner is a player with a big future, starting on the blindside flank.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. I'd love to keep all five teams but I can see the realities of both options. The management have to make tough decisions and some are going to be unpopular! Great analysis about Gordon. Be fascinating to see how they all respond to the 23 disaster. I hope that burning desire is there but it would be very tough.6 Go to comments
It’s a true reflection of what goes on off the field went on , on the field. Springboks ‘TMO’ champions should not have won against France , England or NZ thanks to doggy TMO decisions and their president even highjacks the day …priceless48 Go to comments
Accepting Ford is their best option is sad for the ‘Ning But hay ho4 Go to comments
Andy. I bow to your experience but . Ford was the 10 when leicester would have been relegated if not for Sarries issue . He has been 10 while England have played rubbish . England have only won 2 games in 6 nations 3 times running . Sale have fewer points except Newcastle who havent won a game yet . Fewer tries too . Exactly what do you base your assumption Ford can run a back line . Every big game he disappears . Please help me on this cos i just cant see how he keeps being picked . AND HE HAS NEVER BEEN PICKED FOR LIONS . Not just me then .4 Go to comments
Ah. The usual “Ireland no.1” narrative.2 Go to comments
Yes. SA is good at rugby. SA and the PIs. Rugby player making machines.4 Go to comments
That is an exceptionally strong team that would challenge the combined not-injured XV.1 Go to comments
So the Boks are, likely, the only team with 100% of their players from SA? Interesting…3 Go to comments
TBs international coaching credentials are better than Razors even. If you think about it. 2024 is going to be a CRACKER!3 Go to comments
Go on Dingers 👌1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, another top article touching on the uncomfortable bits of Australian Rugby. Yes, common sense, money and depth says fewer SR teams IF there will indeed be SRP beyond 2025. The depth issue is 100% related to money, not whether or not we produce young players. What should be the depth of our SR teams is actually the 100+ Australian SR standard players spread across England, France and Japan. They do it for money, and much more money than SRP pays. Keeping the Rebels SR team will just exacerbate the problem. There is another way of course to keep the Melbourne team (and the Brumbies and Force and the other two) which involves keeping all 5 current SR teams playing in an NRC type comp. No pain from cutting teams and fewer dollars. At the same time, beg, plead or bribe the Japanese to let us enter 1 or 2 yet to be created teams into their lucrative comp (NZ might ask too) Japan wouldn't accept all teams as it would dilute their status, though not necessarily their standard. Short of a sugar daddy with $200m+ there is just no future for SRP and a high quality competition in our part of the world. We have to accept this and try other options IMO6 Go to comments
Since the coaches obviously prefer to pick foreign players they will alienate Scottish born players. A plastic Scotland side.3 Go to comments
The loss of teachers has been one of the problems, for example at Jed, the legendary commentator Mr Johnstone was the PE teacher. the enthusiasm and love of rugby (and his toorie) he brought and instilled to us, his pupils.3 Go to comments