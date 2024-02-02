France player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations
France player ratings: In a match that laid bare the stark disparities between expectations and reality, France found themselves uncharacteristically lackluster, a shadow of the formidable force they were in 2023. A man down for much of the contest, France eventually buckled completely.
15. Thomas Ramos – 7.5
Mr Reliable with the boot and a much needed comfort blanket at times of real need. Caught the first high ball to settle his side’s nerves and despite a narrow penalty miss early in the second half he remains the best France have in this position.
14. Damian Penaud – 6
It took 40mins to get this mercurial player the ball in space and he responded with a 36th try in a career that shows no sign of peaking. Had been well shackled early by the Irish who had him chasing a few shadows in defence. He almost looked human at points
13. Gael Fickou – 5
Could the great man be on the slide? Not the force in defence or attack that we expect and seemed to be unable to pick up the pace of the game early. Got more influential as the contest opened up without reaching the level we expect from him.
12. Jonathan Danty – 4.5
More like Jonathan Dainty in the first half and dreadfully exposed for the second Irish try by Beirne which left him waving helplessly as he fell to the ground. This is the kind of performance that gets you dropped and he can expect plenty of stick from the home media.
11. Yoram Moefana – 4.5
The game largely passed him by on the left wing and he was caught out too often in defence. Seemed to pick up the pace of the game better in the second half without ever threatening to deliver anything out of the ordinary. Needs to go looking for work rather than being reactive.
10. Matthieu Jalibert – 6.5
When given front foot ball his quick hands and clever footwork was in evidence, particularly in ensuring the space was there for Penaud to exploit. Kept ball in hand early when it probably needed to be booted downfield to relieve the Irish pressure. Line kicking was too conservative.
9. Maxime Lucu – 6
Who would want the job of replacing Antoine Dupont? A charge down and a lazy pass only helped the Irish cause and like Jalibert, only looked himself when given protection from the pressure Ireland put on him. His clearance kicking was solid but replaced in the second half to show the coaches weren’t convinced either.
1. Cyril Baille – 6.5
Solid work in the scrum and a busy performance in defence and boy was he needed in that first half. Has good hands for a big man and an engine that belies his position.
2. Peato Mauvaka – 5
Flew out of the defensive line and contributed hugely to the space that Beirne exploited for his try. Missed his jumped twice but given the lack of options you could understand his problems. Provided the forward drive that help set up the position for Penaud to exploit.
3. Uini Atonio –6.5
The big man did the business in the scrums giving Porter a torrid time and winning a couple of penalties. Effective in the defence where just standing there is enough to create the impression there is a blue wall erected on the pitch.
4. Paul Gabrillagues –6
Had to become the line out target and struggled to evade the Irish jumpers who got up to make his life difficult. Not a force in the loose and looked short of the class France need in the second row, particularly given the talent they have in the Top14 but got a try at a key moment.
5. Paul Willemse – 1
Got one point for running onto the pitch because after that it was a disaster for the lock forward. Lucky to get a yellow for his hit on Andrew Porter, he didn’t learn his lesson after 10 minutes contemplation and another hit to the head of an opponent, he left the referee with no option but to end his contest. Dumb.
6. Francois Cros – 6
Quality forward who can be relied upon to defend with courage and was always eager to carry the ball into the Irish defence. However, he lacked real impact and was outshone by the Irish back row.
7. Charles Ollivon – 6
Not the dominant force we expect the former captain to be and not used as effectively at the line out despite his height and excellence in this skill. Like so many of the Les Bleus he came second best in too many collisions and needs to up his game.
8. Gregory Alldritt – 7.5
Let down by Willemse and managed to keep his head while others became muddled. Carried selflessly and worked well with the referee which is a skill that will serve his team well. Will learn important lessons about crisis management from this match.
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Julien Marchand – 5
Always ready to get involved in the hard work up front and hammered into rucks to good effect.
17. Reda Wardi – 4
Had to leave the contest after hardly being able to show his worth after picking up an injury.
18. Dorian Aldegheri – 4.5
Tried to continue the scrum domination but is not the force of nature that is Antonio. A solid competitor but not a game changer.
20. Posolo Tuilagi – 6.5
Made an immediate positive impact add tackling power and a willingness to get stuck into the opposition. Plenty more to come from him.
19. Cameron Woki -4
One of the leading options to replace Willemse but appeared to lack the physicality that will be needed in the campaign after coming on.
21. Paul Boudehent -4.5
Brought a physicality that was needed if not the kind of guile that could close the gap in the final quarter.
22. Nolann Le Garrec – 5
Came off the bench to try and increase tempo and managed to steal a turnover as if he was a back row forward.
23. Louis Bielle-Biarrey- 4.5
Tried to make an immediate impact on to be given a pass behind his head to sum up the disjointed nature of the French attack.
Comments on RugbyPass
The card will be the talk of the day, but it really shouldn’t. France never looked like winning the match, not even at full strength. They played well below their standard.2 Go to comments
Ballsac yellows showing how hilariously, maddingly stupid rugby union has become. Reactionary taints who would rather spoil a match than face the music.2 Go to comments
Thanks NB. Where does Gordan fit in with the Schmidt Wallabies? I’m guessing he will also need to be goal kicking at around 80% as well.6 Go to comments
Gordon is a fantastic talent but the Tahs will set out to cripple his career so one of their players gets selected, like they did Quade Cooper’s. That’s how they work.6 Go to comments
As an Englishman, I thought Ireland played extremely well in the cauldron of Paris. But to rate Jack Crowley as a 6 is an injustice, at least a 7 if not 7.5 Dan Sheahan was also a 7 not a 6.1 Go to comments
South Africa actually isn’t in the six nations. South Africa play in the Rugby Championship. The teams that are in the 6 nations are England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, & Italy.4 Go to comments
Great to see George Bower back after along injury recuperation. George is one of the ultimate team men. Good luck to Taha Kemara, ( interviewed in this article), starting at 10. Dominic Gardiner is a player with a big future, starting on the blindside flank.3 Go to comments
Thanks Nick. I'd love to keep all five teams but I can see the realities of both options. The management have to make tough decisions and some are going to be unpopular! Great analysis about Gordon. Be fascinating to see how they all respond to the 23 disaster. I hope that burning desire is there but it would be very tough.6 Go to comments
It’s a true reflection of what goes on off the field went on , on the field. Springboks ‘TMO’ champions should not have won against France , England or NZ thanks to doggy TMO decisions and their president even highjacks the day …priceless48 Go to comments
Accepting Ford is their best option is sad for the ‘Ning But hay ho4 Go to comments
Andy. I bow to your experience but . Ford was the 10 when leicester would have been relegated if not for Sarries issue . He has been 10 while England have played rubbish . England have only won 2 games in 6 nations 3 times running . Sale have fewer points except Newcastle who havent won a game yet . Fewer tries too . Exactly what do you base your assumption Ford can run a back line . Every big game he disappears . Please help me on this cos i just cant see how he keeps being picked . AND HE HAS NEVER BEEN PICKED FOR LIONS . Not just me then .4 Go to comments
Ah. The usual “Ireland no.1” narrative.2 Go to comments
Yes. SA is good at rugby. SA and the PIs. Rugby player making machines.4 Go to comments
That is an exceptionally strong team that would challenge the combined not-injured XV.1 Go to comments
So the Boks are, likely, the only team with 100% of their players from SA? Interesting…3 Go to comments
TBs international coaching credentials are better than Razors even. If you think about it. 2024 is going to be a CRACKER!3 Go to comments
Go on Dingers 👌1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, another top article touching on the uncomfortable bits of Australian Rugby. Yes, common sense, money and depth says fewer SR teams IF there will indeed be SRP beyond 2025. The depth issue is 100% related to money, not whether or not we produce young players. What should be the depth of our SR teams is actually the 100+ Australian SR standard players spread across England, France and Japan. They do it for money, and much more money than SRP pays. Keeping the Rebels SR team will just exacerbate the problem. There is another way of course to keep the Melbourne team (and the Brumbies and Force and the other two) which involves keeping all 5 current SR teams playing in an NRC type comp. No pain from cutting teams and fewer dollars. At the same time, beg, plead or bribe the Japanese to let us enter 1 or 2 yet to be created teams into their lucrative comp (NZ might ask too) Japan wouldn't accept all teams as it would dilute their status, though not necessarily their standard. Short of a sugar daddy with $200m+ there is just no future for SRP and a high quality competition in our part of the world. We have to accept this and try other options IMO6 Go to comments
Since the coaches obviously prefer to pick foreign players they will alienate Scottish born players. A plastic Scotland side.3 Go to comments
The loss of teachers has been one of the problems, for example at Jed, the legendary commentator Mr Johnstone was the PE teacher. the enthusiasm and love of rugby (and his toorie) he brought and instilled to us, his pupils.3 Go to comments