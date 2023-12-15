Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

Just a day after Ireland confirmed that head coach Andy Farrell has signed a new deal until 2027, Mike Catt’s imminent departure from his coaching staff has also been announced.

The former England international has been part of Farrell’s coaching staff for the past four years, joining as an attack coach from Italy after the 2019 World Cup, but Ireland’s tour of South Africa in 2024 will be his final act with the former world number ones.

Alongside Farrell, Catt helped Ireland become one of, if not the major force in world rugby over the last four years, winning a Grand Slam earlier this year as well as an historic series win over the All Blacks the year before. Their attacking fluidity has been the envy of every team on the international circuit, and Catt has had a large part to play in that.

Catt’s successor has not yet been announced.

Ireland will take on the world champions, who they beat in the pool stages of the World Cup this year, in two Tests in July 2024, first in Pretoria on July 6 and then in Durban a week later, meaning Catt only has seven games remaining with Ireland including their Six Nations defence.