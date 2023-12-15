Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
11 - 12
FT
28 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers statement: Jasper Wiese's future

2

Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

3

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

4

Steve Borthwick handed boost amid England back row injury crisis

5

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Six Nations News

Owen Farrell announces international break to ‘prioritise’ well-being

Steve Borthwick ‘fully behind’ Owen Farrell's big decision

'It is going to take its toll at some point' - teammate on Farrell abuse

'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about Leinster and how long it'll take for Jacques Nienaber to make a difference

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'We are burning our assets into the ground': Bok greats on South Africa joining Six Nations
J
Jon 45 minutes ago

> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.

Go to comments More News
Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win
C
Clive 2 hours ago

Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as well

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

By Josh Raisey
Ireland coaches, from left, assistant coach Mike Catt head coach Andy Farrell, national scrum coach John Fogarty and forwards coach Paul O'Connell during an Ireland rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Just a day after Ireland confirmed that head coach Andy Farrell has signed a new deal until 2027, Mike Catt’s imminent departure from his coaching staff has also been announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former England international has been part of Farrell’s coaching staff for the past four years, joining as an attack coach from Italy after the 2019 World Cup, but Ireland’s tour of South Africa in 2024 will be his final act with the former world number ones.

Alongside Farrell, Catt helped Ireland become one of, if not the major force in world rugby over the last four years, winning a Grand Slam earlier this year as well as an historic series win over the All Blacks the year before. Their attacking fluidity has been the envy of every team on the international circuit, and Catt has had a large part to play in that.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White drops some serious selection hints ahead of Round Two of the Champions Cup
Video Spacer
WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White drops some serious selection hints ahead of Round Two of the Champions Cup

Catt’s successor has not yet been announced.

Ireland will take on the world champions, who they beat in the pool stages of the World Cup this year, in two Tests in July 2024, first in Pretoria on July 6 and then in Durban a week later, meaning Catt only has seven games remaining with Ireland including their Six Nations defence.

Related

Ireland tie down Andy Farrell with long-term deal

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has signed a new long-term deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union until after the World Cup in 2027.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Are the French falling out of love with Europe?  Are the French falling out of love with Europe? 
Search