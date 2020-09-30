7:15pm, 30 September 2020

Uncapped All Black Quinten Strange has left the All Blacks camp in Hamilton with an ankle injury.

The Crusaders lock is understood to be out for six to eight weeks, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

His departure leaves the squad with a gap in an already tricky area of depth.

The Aotearoa Rugby Pod panel with James Parsons and Bryn Hall discuss what to expect from this All Blacks side heading into The Rugby Championship in the midst of a disrupted 2020 season coming off the back of a World Cup loss.

Meanwhile, Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape, Crusaders captain Scott Barrett and Otago hooker Liam Coltman have joined the camp.

Laumape (broken forearm) and Barrett (toe) will have their respective injuries assessed but both are expected to be among the 11 players added to the original 35-man squad, along with Wellington midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen who is in line to replace the injured Braydon Ennor, for the Rugby Championship.

Coltman has been called in to cover Asafo Aumua who is recovering from a head knock suffered while playing for Wellington. Beauden Barrett is also back the squad following the birth of his daughter, Billie Rose.

