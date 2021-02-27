BBC journalist Sonja McLaughlin says she has been left in tears after trolls hounded her on social media in the aftermath today’s Wales England game in the Principality Stadium.

McLaughlin rightly pushed England captain Owen Farrell hard after the match on the controversial decisions in the game, England’s ill-discipline and alertness to danger and the performance of referee Pascal Gauzere.

Farrell clearly became a little waspish towards the end of the interview, at one stage cutting off McLaughlan mid-question.

It led many arm-chair critics to tear into her on Twitter, with hundreds of unkind messages of abuse levelled at the veteran presenter. Such was the torrent of abuse that it left the presenter weeping in her car after the game.

“Toxic, embarrassing, disgraceful, appalling. Just some of the feedback I’ve had.

“Thanks for using @ sign so it’s all hit home.

“Now imagine getting inundated with abuse for doing your job. In my car crying. Hope you’re happy.”

Commentator Nick Mullins defended his friend and colleague: “To everyone who’s made sure my best mate Sonja’s driving home from Cardiff with tears in her eyes tonight: Look back at your Tweet and ask if you’d say that to your mum, wife, girlfriend or daughter. She’s world-class and you need to have a look at yourselves.”

“Brilliant interviewing from Sonja Mclaughlan to Owen Farrell. Asked tough fair questions and kept going when he wouldn’t answer! Top work Sonja!” said Andy Goode.

Fellow presenter Sarra Elgan Easterby described McLaughlan as a ‘consummate professional’.

“Social media can be exhausting! Why do we have to be so negative about others? Everyone is free to their opinion but trashing & tagging that person in is wrong. Sonja is a consummate professional,” posted Elgan.

Irish rugby pundit Joe Molly wrote: “Sonja, sorry to hear, you asked exactly the right questions, it would have been bizarre NOT to take your line of questioning. Was spot on. Dunno what people expected? Start that car and enjoy your evening after a job well done.”

Former Ireland international turned pundit Bernard Jackman posted an appropriate meme, saying: “A tiger doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.”

Former player and Head of Player Affairs at the RPA, Christian Day, posted: “Don’t apologise for doing your job Sonja. Unfortunately social media can be an awful place at times. Leave the trolls under the bridge where they belong and speak with the people who really matter.”

