5:55am, 12 March 2021

Former Scotland back row Carl Hogg has been appointed as the new Gloucester director of academy and development A familiar face at Kingsholm, Hogg spent seven years at the club between 2006 and 2013, initially as academy coach before transitioning into the forwards coach role of the senior side.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will re-join Gloucester on April 1 and assume responsibility for the overall management and strategy of the academy and player development while also having input on other strategic issues.

According to the Gallagher Premiership club, Hogg will work with the head of academy Peter Walton to develop a clear and ambitious plan to ensure there is an effective pathway for home-grown academy players to progress through to the first-team and perform at the highest level.

Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell set the scene for England versus France

Commenting on the newly-created role that Hogg will fill, Gloucester CEO Lance Bradley said: “We have been saying for some time that we intend to invest in our academy so that we develop home-grown players through our academy system and have more Gloucester boys playing for Gloucester.

“The appointment of someone of Carl Hogg’s calibre is a clear demonstration of our intent in that respect and we are delighted that he is joining us. His local, national and international experience is going to be invaluable.”

'I know those moments are going to come a lot in my career, and I have just got to move on to the next job'https://t.co/Ddpuxd2efQ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 12, 2021

Hogg added: “It’s a real honour to return to Gloucester, a club that has always been very close to my heart after spending a number of years here in the past. I’m really excited about the project and the long-term ambition that Lance, George (Skivington) and Alex [Brown] have not only for the academy but for the club as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Gloucester academy, and especially the partnership with Hartpury, has always been one of the best in the country for nurturing quality players to compete at the highest level. Our job now is to ensure local youngsters playing rugby out in the community know the clear pathway to represent Gloucester and that we have the processes in place to ensure our home-grown talent goes on not only to be awarded the chance to wear the shirt but also to represent the club for years to come.”

Finn Russell joins RugbyPass Offload EP 20 ? We're joined by Scottish royalty this week! Finn previews Scotland vs Ireland and gives us an insight into the Scotland camp ? He also talks him & Gregor, the Lions Tour and his thoughts on England ? ?? – https://t.co/42nsDi8N6A pic.twitter.com/LCpcEzL81S — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 10, 2021