Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

'I have to say, even as a Kiwi, I'm disappointed' - All Blacks great criticises NZR

By AAP
(Photo Jason O'Brien / www.photosport.nz)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens says he is “disappointed” with the decision by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to pull out of their Test against Australia in Perth next weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

NZR announced on Friday they would be withdrawing from the third Bledisloe Cup clash with the Wallabies, scheduled for next Saturday, as well as scrapping two home Rugby Championship meetings with South Africa.

The move came after New Zealand extended a nationwide lockdown against the coronavirus and Mehrtens called on the All Blacks to do more to assist the sport in tackling the challenges stemming from the pandemic.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“I have to say, even as a Kiwi, I’m disappointed in the decision by NZR,” Mehrtens wrote in his column in the Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.

“While I don’t know all the ins and outs, nor what the requirements are for the various travel regions, I am a little confused.

“I think that given the public appetite for rugby and the responsibility that players have … it’s disappointing that not all teams are sharing the load.”

The All Blacks won the first two Bledisloe Cup matches this month after both were played at Auckland’s Eden Park following a decision by the New Zealand government to grant the Wallabies an exemption to pandemic travel restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

No new venue or date has been decided for the postponed matches, with Queensland, Europe and South Africa among the possible options for the remaining matches to be played in the Rugby Championship.

“Are the Kiwis thinking about themselves? Perhaps,” wrote Mehrtens, the All Blacks’ second-highest point-scorer of all time.

“For the good of the game, it’s a real shame.

“I can understand the logic of trying to condense the Rugby Championship and northern hemisphere tours into one period, but the apparent lack of unity and cohesion between Australia and New Zealand is really disappointing.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are the perfect pair Analysis: Arguably the greatest locking partnership in rugby history has finally been reunited. Ben Wylie Sam Whitelock the All Blacks’ Goliath in Springboks clash The All Blacks are about to enter the unknown - but they have a trump card. Patrick McKendry The intangible difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies Analysis: The major difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies isn't skill - it's commitment. Ben Smith The Ioane brothers are coming of age for the All Blacks After some false starts, Akira and Rieko Ioane are now making all the right moves for the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Have the All Blacks found their long-term loose trio? Analysis: The current trio of All Blacks loosies complement one another's games. Nick Bishop

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

'I have to say, even as a Kiwi, I'm disappointed' - All Blacks great criticises NZR

Search