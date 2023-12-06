Huw Jones now deemed fit despite initial 'very bad news'

Scotland centre Huw Jones returns following a six-week lay-off to start for Glasgow in Friday’s Investec Champions Cup opener at home to Northampton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors boss Franco Smith was initially wary of the possibility of “very bad news” regarding the severity of the toe injury the 29-year-old sustained in the United Rugby Championship defeat away to Connacht on the last weekend of October, casting some doubt on his availability for the upcoming Six Nations.

However, Jones has recovered and been deemed fit enough to go back into the starting XV for the visit of Gallagher Premiership side Saints as one of seven changes to the team that kicked off last weekend’s URC defeat away to Munster.

Jones’ fellow Scotland internationals Kyle Steyn, Jack Dempsey and Jamie Dobie remain sidelined, but back-rower Matt Fagerson will make his 100th appearance for Warriors as last season’s Challenge Cup runners-up open their latest European campaign at Scotstoun.

“The Investec Champions Cup presents us with a new challenge – it’s one we’re proud to be a part of and we’re looking forward to this weekend,” head coach Smith told the Glasgow website.

“Northampton arrive at Scotstoun in excellent form having won away to Saracens last weekend. They are a dangerous team with ball in hand and run a tight ship defensively, making them a very tough opponent.”