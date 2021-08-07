Close Notice
'How's that a knock on': Bledisloe Cup refs called into question

By Sam Smith
(Photo / Twitter)

The match officials of the opening Bledisloe Cup test have been called into question following a dubious knock on call against the Wallabies.

In perhaps the sole highlight of a dire, error-ridden first half at Eden Park in Auckland, Wallabies fullback Tom Banks was left red-faced when he attempted to field a lengthy punt from the All Blacks near his own 22.

Instead of making what would normally be a mandatory catch, though, Banks misjudged the flight of the ball as he battled with strong gusts of wind.

Rieko Ioane named to start on the wing for the All Blacks against Wallabies

As a result, the ball ricocheted off the 27-year-old’s face and bounced to the ground, leaving first-five Noah Lolesio to pick up the scraps and boot it clear.

However, referee Paul Williams called play back for a knock on, much to the bemusement of not only Banks, but also plenty of onlookers on Twitter.

Fans took to the social media platform to voice their displeasure over Williams’ decision, with one user highlighting how the All Blacks get “the rub of the green” from match officials.

Others saw the humorous side of Banks’ misfortune, of which one fan described as “the mother of all falcons”.

After scoring a try via rookie wing Andrew Kellaway late in the first half, the Wallabies conceded a try to Sevu Reece on the stroke of half-time to leave them eight points astray with the scoreline reading 16-8 at the break.

