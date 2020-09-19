Saracens have provided Leinster and Europe a savage reminder of their abilities with a resounding win at the Aviva Stadium in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup, confounding their detractors and those that have reveled in their misfortunes over the preceding 12 months.

While the scoreboard read 17 – 25 to the away team, it was flattering to the hosts. In truth Saracens were in control, barring a 15-minute purple patch for Leinster, for the vast majority of the game.

Often cast as the villains, the men in black had an answer to every question posed to them by Leo Cullen’s Leinster, thus ending a 25 game winning streak for the Dublin based side. Dubbed ‘The Invincibles’, the boys in blue hadn’t lost a game since Saracens beat them in the final of the same competition 14 months ago.

Saracens fans, who have had to endure arguably the worst period in the club’s history, were out in force on Twitter after the final whistle was blown. But they were not the only ones given fair dues to Mark McCall’s much-maligned men.

Ugo Monye told BT Sport: “They’ve had their punishment, you can only respect Saracens for what they’ve been able to do. Put some respect on their name!”

Will Kelleher wrote: “Probably the greatest #Saracens afternoon ever. But *how* embarrassing for #Leinster. This is good, bad and probably everything else in between for the game itself.”

