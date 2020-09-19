12:36pm, 19 September 2020

Saracens have provided Leinster and Europe a savage reminder of their abilities with a resounding win at the Aviva Stadium in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup, confounding their detractors and those that have reveled in their misfortunes over the preceding 12 months.

While the scoreboard read 17 – 25 to the away team, it was flattering to the hosts. In truth Saracens were in control, barring a 15-minute purple patch for Leinster, for the vast majority of the game.

Often cast as the villains, the men in black had an answer to every question posed to them by Leo Cullen’s Leinster, thus ending a 25 game winning streak for the Dublin based side. Dubbed ‘The Invincibles’, the boys in blue hadn’t lost a game since Saracens beat them in the final of the same competition 14 months ago.

Saracens fans, who have had to endure arguably the worst period in the club’s history, were out in force on Twitter after the final whistle was blown. But they were not the only ones given fair dues to Mark McCall’s much-maligned men.

Ugo Monye told BT Sport: “They’ve had their punishment, you can only respect Saracens for what they’ve been able to do. Put some respect on their name!”

"They've had their punishment, you can only respect @Saracens for what they've been able to do." "Put some respect on their name!"@ugomonye looks at the emotion factor and praises how Sarries have come back from adversity time and again ??#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/RmJwyQe3Jq — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 19, 2020

Will Kelleher wrote: “Probably the greatest #Saracens afternoon ever. But *how* embarrassing for #Leinster. This is good, bad and probably everything else in between for the game itself.”

I’ve drawn Tuesday at 9pm in the “When Alex Goode gets Home” sweepstake — Paul Morgan (@PaulMorganrugby) September 19, 2020

Probably the greatest #Saracens afternoon ever. But *how* embarrassing for #Leinster. This is good, bad and probably everything else in between for the game itself. #ChampionsCup #rugby — Will Kelleher (@willgkelleher) September 19, 2020

Perhaps some of their enemies should open their eyes and learn rather than blindly spout invective. A lot of rubbish written about the club, Owen, Billy and others. No one should doubt their heart and quality. Phenomenal today. That was the invincible Leinster. What a result. — #RugbySaracens (@RugbySaracens) September 19, 2020

Well bottom of the table, salary cap compliant Saracens just did a number on them…. — Karl Coverdale (@CoverdaleKarl) September 19, 2020

Love them or hate them… Absolute hats off to them ???#Saracens — Darren Cave (@darrencave13) September 19, 2020

2020 just keeps on giving. Congrats to #Saracens, deserved winners today#LEIvSAR #HeinekenChampionsCup — Richard Cantwell (@ManAboutCouch) September 19, 2020

You can’t write this team off. What a performance by Saracens. Truly outstanding performance, congratulations ?? #LEIvSAR #HeinekenChampionsCup — ugo monye (@ugomonye) September 19, 2020

Saracens deserved winners. D was outstanding, ruthless and efficient with the ball. Took their points early on and just made Leinster play. #LeiVSar — jamie heaslip (@jamieheaslip) September 19, 2020

? "From the first-half we knew we were on it." ?@elliotdaly reacts to a quite brilliant display in Dublin. #TogetherSaracens ??? #LEIvSAR pic.twitter.com/AyzfOTSTOh — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) September 19, 2020

Saracens just outstanding. And astounding. What a team they are. — David Flatman (@davidflatman) September 19, 2020