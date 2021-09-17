Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

How Fiji's new Super team plan to compete without six figure salaries

By Chris Jones
Players from both teams participate in a prayer after the round 6 NRC match between Melbourne Rising and Fijian Drua at Casey Fields in 2019. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Fijian Drua chief executive officer Brian Thorburn had admitted the new Super Rugby franchise will have to contract players not eligible to play for Fiji to ensure they can make an impact in the new competition in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thorurn told Fiji Times the intention was to concentrate on a squad of players who either are capped or could be chosen by Fiji but a lack of options in certain key positions would require the signing of players from other countries.

He explained: “There is a possibility that we may seek to contract a very small number of players who are not eligible for Fiji in the first year or two, but only to fill positions where we do not have adequate depth from Fiji players. Our intention is to only recruit players who are already capped for Fiji, or who are eligible to play for Fiji.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Because our licence has been awarded so late, my expectation at the moment is that there might be one or two such players in the first year, but the vast majority of our 37 man squad will comprise players who are eligible to play for the Flying Fijians, either immediately or in the future.”

Fiji Rugby chief executive officer John O’Connor has admitted the Drua team cannot currently compete with the “six figure” salaries being offered by European clubs as they prepare to enter the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Drua management has drawn up a budget of £4.5m($13 m) for its initial year in the competition with an added £700,000 ($2m) in costs to have the team based in Australia next year.

The team is expected to sign 38 players including overseas-based players but O’Connor said: “We are starting on a journey and our players here are amateurs. We are transiting them into the professional environment. It’s our first year and we will continue to grow and learn as we participate in the competition. That is why we are not competing with those players who are on six figure contracts in Europe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected the squad will include members of the gold medal winning Fiji men’s 7s team from the 2020 Tokyo Games although some players have already taken up lucrative contracts in France.

O’Connor added: “We want to create an environment and platform for them to be able to attract six figure contracts in the Northern Hemisphere and anywhere else in the rugby playing world.”

Unrelenting attack the trump card for All Blacks Accuracy - on attack, and from the tee - was the deciding factor in who emerged successful over the weekend. Patrick McKendry Never doubt a wounded All Blacks No 10 Beauden Barrett, despite what some may suggest, is not done with being the All Blacks' first-choice pivot just yet. Gregor Paul Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop Rags to riches Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has overcome a traumatic upbringing to become rugby's biggest powerbroker Gavin Mortimer

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

How Fiji's new Super team plan to compete without six figure salaries

Search