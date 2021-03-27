12:30pm, 27 March 2021

George Horne scored a comeback try as Glasgow beat Benetton 46-25 in their final Guinness PRO14 game of the season to consolidate fourth spot. The Scotland scrum-half was back in action for the first time since suffering a foot injury in December and streaked away to seal the bonus point in the second half.

Warriors moved five points ahead of Dragons with a points difference advantage of 44 ahead of the Welsh side’s final game of the regular campaign against Edinburgh on Sunday. Barring any spectacular collapse from their fellow Scots, Danny Wilson’s side will now have to wait and see if fourth place will be enough to secure a Heineken Champions Cup spot for next season.

Tries from Fotu Lokotui, Nick Grigg, Niko Matawalu, Horne, TJ Ioane and Johnny Matthews saw the home team prevail. But Benetton caused them problems and secured a bonus point following tries from Gianmarco Lucchesi, Riccardo Favretto, Marco Zanon and Corniel Els. The Italians have one match left to attempt to claim their first win of the season.

Ross Thompson kicked Glasgow six points up but the visitors got the first try in the 22nd minute when Lucchesi touched down following a drive. Lokotui drove over from close range with the help of some team-mates five minutes later and Grigg dived on the ball to add Glasgow’s second try on the stroke of half-time after the ball bounced off his foot amid a penetrating move.

Warriors led 20-5 at the break but Favretti crossed two minutes into the second half after Lee Jones’ kick was charged down. The Italians sensed a comeback was on and Edoardo Padovani kicked them to within five points. Warriors regained the upper hand and Matawalu crossed after Lokotui broke following a lineout.

Horne then ran 30 metres to cross after receiving a pass from Glasgow half-back partner Thompson, who kicked 14 points during the game. Benetton soon responded when Zanon crossed in the corner after an effective tap penalty and a shimmy from scrum-half Luca Petrozzi.

The tries kept coming. Ioane barged over from close range before Els crossed following a maul. Late replacement Matthews scored the final try three minutes overtime after bursting through some tired tackling.

