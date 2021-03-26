2:24pm, 26 March 2021

Scrum-half George Horne will complete his comeback from a foot injury when Glasgow host Benetton on Saturday.

The Scotland international has been out since December but will start in Glasgow’s final match of the shortened regular Guinness PRO14 campaign.

Niko Matawalu is also in line for his first appearance since December after the Fijian was named on the bench.

Head coach Danny Wilson said: “It’s great to welcome George back – having the likes of him and Fraser (Brown) back available to us is a massive boost.

“Benetton will have their internationals back with them, and like us they will be looking to build some momentum ahead of next weekend’s European fixtures.”

1. Aki Seiuli (26)

2. Fraser Brown (C) (103)

3. Enrique Pieretto (14)

4. Richie Gray (56)

5. James Scott (3)

6. Kiran McDonald (32)

7. Fotu Lokotui (8)

8. TJ Ioane (11)

9. George Horne (60)

10. Ross Thompson (7)

11. Lee Jones (89)

12. Robbie Fergusson (11)

13. Nick Grigg (84)

14. Ratu Tagive (21)

15. Ollie Smith (5)

16. Johnny Matthews (11)

17. Dylan Evans (4)

18. D’arcy Rae (83)

19. Hamish Bain (6)

20. Thomas Gordon (32)

21. Sean Kennedy (17)

22. Ian Keatley (2)

23. Niko Matawalu (134)

Unavailable for selection: Alex Allan, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Cole Forbes, Chris Fusaro, Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn.