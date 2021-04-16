5:07am, 16 April 2021

The Highlanders have kept themselves in the hunt for a place in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final by upsetting the Blues 35-29 in a drama-filled clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

In a topsy-turvy encounter that saw four lead changes inside the first half, the Aaron Smith-led Highlanders broke away in the second half to seal the match with a Michael Collins try in the dying stages of the match.

The result lifts the Highlanders to third-place on the competition standings, trailing the second-placed Blues, who finished the match with 14 men after Alex Hodgman was sent off in the 73rd minute, by just one point.

Highlanders 35 (Tries to Kazuki Himeno, Josh Ioane, Ngatungane Punivai, Jona Nareki and Michael Collins; 2 conversions and penalty to Ioane, penalty to Mitch Hunt)

Blues 29 (Tries to Jonathan Ruru, Rieko Ioane, Nepo Laulala and Hoskins Sotutu; 3 conversions and penalty to Otere Black; yellow card to Sotutu, red card to Alex Hodgman)