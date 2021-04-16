The Highlanders have kept themselves in the hunt for a place in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final by upsetting the Blues 35-29 in a drama-filled clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
In a topsy-turvy encounter that saw four lead changes inside the first half, the Aaron Smith-led Highlanders broke away in the second half to seal the match with a Michael Collins try in the dying stages of the match.
The result lifts the Highlanders to third-place on the competition standings, trailing the second-placed Blues, who finished the match with 14 men after Alex Hodgman was sent off in the 73rd minute, by just one point.
– MORE TO COME
Highlanders 35 (Tries to Kazuki Himeno, Josh Ioane, Ngatungane Punivai, Jona Nareki and Michael Collins; 2 conversions and penalty to Ioane, penalty to Mitch Hunt)
Blues 29 (Tries to Jonathan Ruru, Rieko Ioane, Nepo Laulala and Hoskins Sotutu; 3 conversions and penalty to Otere Black; yellow card to Sotutu, red card to Alex Hodgman)
