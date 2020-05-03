8:58am, 03 May 2020

Hartpury University RFC have signed former Gloucester Rugby prop, Shaun Knight, ahead of the 2020-21 season. The club website says Knight’s signing is a timely arrival in view of the retirement of the experienced Rupert Harden.

“I’d been talking to Shaun since around Christmas time,” said Harpury RFC Head CoachCornwell on the club website. “In those conversations there were signs that he was keen to come back to the Gloucester area. I had worked with Shaun in his early days with the Gloucester Academy and it was clear to me that he’d have something to offer here.”

“He’s a good size for a tight-head and he will bring a lot of physicality. He also brings tremendous experience from playing in the Premiership with both Gloucester and Bath, as well as from the last two seasons in France. We were very pleased to be able to get the deal done.”

Originally a product of the Matson club, Knight began his professional career at Kingsholm after developing in the Academy. In all he spent five seasons with the Cherry & Whites, making almost eighty appearances.

During that period he was capped by England at U20 level, being part of the Junior World Championship squads in 2009 and 2010.

In 2015 Knight left Gloucester for the Newport Gwent Dragons, before spending two seasons down the road at Bath. Most recently, he has been playing for the progressive and successful French club, Rouen Normandie, which is coached by former Bath and England scrum-half Richard Hill.

As a former Gloucester player, Knight will be no stranger to the environment at Hartpury, nor to the RFC Head Coach, Mark Cornwell.

Knight replaces tight-head Rupert Harden who has announced his retirement from rugby after a sustaining a neck injury in 2019. “We’d like to sincerely thank Rupert for his efforts with us during our early Championship seasons,” said Cornwell. “Obviously, we wish him all the best for the future, inside and outside of rugby.”

