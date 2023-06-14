Harlequins statement: Tabai Matson is no longer the head coach
Tabai Matson is no longer the head coach at Harlequins, Billy Millard instead taking charge of first-team affairs for the 2023/24 season with the former Fijian international taking up a newly created role at the club. It was the summer of 2021, just weeks after the Londoners has spectacularly won the Gallagher Premiership title, when Matson was appointed head coach in succession to the ousted Paul Gustard.
Matson, who previously had a short stint in England at Bath, arrived following the conclusion of his role as head coach of the New Zealand U20s side, but results haven’t been the best at Harlequins. They relinquished their league title with a semi-final loss at Saracens last year and they only managed a sixth-place finish in May.
A statement read: “Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, Harlequins have undertaken a review of the coaching department, taking into account the arrival of new experienced coach Danny Wilson, and has now refined the roles and responsibilities to support the club’s aim of delivering sustained success.
“Billy Millard, who joined the club in 2018 and was integral to the 2021 Gallagher Premiership title, will move from his role as director of rugby performance to director of rugby and have a direct responsibility for the men’s first-team squad, the coaching team and support staff.
“Danny Wilson, who officially joins Harlequins this week, has been appointed to the role of coaching coordinator and will also be responsible for the lineout and contact areas. Danny brings with him huge experience having successfully coached in the URC, internationally with Scotland and most recently in the Premiership with Leicester Tigers.
“The experienced duo of Nick Evans and Adam Jones will remain in their positions as attack coach and scrum and transition coach respectively, with former Ireland international Jerry Flannery now having sole responsibility as defence coach. Flannery will be supported by former Quins centre and transition coach Jordan Turner-Hall.
“Tabai Matson has transitioned into a newly created director of performance development coaching role. He will oversee a range of initiatives across the performance programmes of both the men’s and women’s teams designed to support success of the club on and off the pitch.
“This will include leading the men’s Skills programme, leading our transition player programme, overseeing the strategic partnership with London Scottish to ensure the development of those talented senior academy players, mentoring our developing coaches and further key new club initiatives that will shortly be announced.”
Harlequins chief executive officer Laurie Dalrymple stated: “We are committed to ensuring we deliver an identity of performance that continues to be reflective of this club’s DNA and we recognise we have an exceptionally talented group of coaches who are determined to deliver our vision and both our short and long-term goals.
“However, we should also reflect that in the 2022/23 season we did not achieve our ambitions on the pitch and so it is right that we review how to get the most out of this coaching group and we are determined to evolve and develop, balancing skill sets to ensure success across all performance departments.”
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Join Free
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments