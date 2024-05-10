Harlequins keep hold of 4 English and 2 Welsh academy products

Harlequins have completed a busy week of contract renewals by confirming the signatures of six academy players on new deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scrum-half Jake Murray, flankers Seb Driscoll and Zach Carr, locks Harry Browne and Jonny Green, and hooker Jack Doorey-Palmer are the six players to sign on at the Stoop.

Carr and Browne both represented England at the U20 Six Nations earlier this year, while Green represented Wales. Driscoll has also featured for Wales U20 in the past, and Doorey-Palmer has played for England U18.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

“We’re delighted to have these six young men rewarded for their hard work with a new contract,” said Harlequins head of academy Chim Gale.

“All six have shown plenty of improvement this season, their determined to learn, develop and become consistent full-time athletes. We look forward to their continued impact in 2024/25 as they gain further experience.”

Exeter Chiefs Harlequins All Stats and Data

These deals come just days after veteran Danny Care signed a one-year contract extension with the club, putting to bed any speculation that he could be leaving Quins at the end of the season after 18 years.

“I’m excited to extend my contract with Quins for my 19th season at the club,” Care said after the deal was announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my home, I love everything about it, the rugby we play, our amazing fans, and the memories we have made together.

“It was an easy decision to sign the contract, we have a great group of lads who I love playing with, and we’re building something very special.”

Quins are also set to see a number of big names leave at the end of the season, including Andre Esterhuizen, Louis Lynagh and Will Collier. Meanwhile, they are yet to bring in any replacements.