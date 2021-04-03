10:31am, 03 April 2021

Harlequins have confirmed that former England full-back Mike Brown will leave the London club at the end of the season. A product of the Harlequins academy and an ever-present name in the starting XV for the larger part of his two decades, the 35-year-old will depart as one of the most decorated players in the club’s history.

Brown, who is believed to have penned a two-year deal to join Newcastle, debuted in 2005 in the Greene King IPA Championship against Doncaster Knights, a day in which he also claimed his first try. He went on to play a crucial role in the club’s trophy-winning 2011/12 Premiership and 2010/11 European Challenge Cup seasons, going on to also enjoy a 72-cap international career with England.

Brown said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the people that have made my time at Harlequins a special part of my life. Firstly, to the fans that have supported me so fiercely. I, and the team, have missed you hugely over the last few months and I hope I get the opportunity to play in front of you at The Stoop once again.

“I also want to thank the special people who gave me my chance as a young player. Hopefully, I have repaid that faith during my time to date and for the rest of this season. I have been fortunate enough to play alongside some great players in some great teams but more importantly, I have met many great people during my time with Harlequins.

“While this will be a big change for me, I remain fully focused on continuing to give my all on the pitch alongside some great friends this season. This is a strong group and I fully believe we can achieve something great this year.”

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard added: “On behalf of everyone at Harlequins, I want to thank Mike for everything he has done for the club over the better parts of two decades. I have only worked with Mike for two-and-a-half of his 17-year career with Quins, but as the record appearance holder at our club and one of the most decorated players in Quins’ history, I know he will go down as one of the all-time greats at The Stoop.

“We are glad to have the opportunity to work with him throughout the rest of the season to give him a good send-off. There will be big shoes to fill next season, but we are looking forward to seeing how the talent we have in our outside backs steps up to the challenge. It’s an exciting time to be with Harlequins and we hope we can finish the season on a high to give Mike a fitting send-off.”

