Latest Comments

'We are burning our assets into the ground': Bok greats on South Africa joining Six Nations
J
Jon 45 minutes ago

> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.

Go to comments More News
Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win
C
Clive 2 hours ago

Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as well

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Veteran Luke Wallace exits Harlequins mid-season

By Josh Raisey
Harlequins' Luke Wallace during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bath Rugby and Harlequins at The Recreation Ground on January 28, 2022 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Harlequins have announced that flanker Luke Wallace will leave the club at the end of December, bringing an end to his 12-year career at the Stoop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old will leave the club as one of the few players to win the Gallagher Premiership in both 2012 and 2021 with the London club.

Wallace enjoyed a stint away from Quins between 2019 and 2021, where he played for Coventry and Leicester Tigers before returning to the club he rose through the ranks with in May 2021. He signed a new deal with the club in 2022, but has struggled for game time this season. He will leave with 198 appearances to his name though in a Quins career that has spanned 12 years after making his debut in the 2011/12 season.

Video Spacer

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim ShowRugbyPass tv
Video Spacer
Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

RugbyPass tv

On his departure, Wallace said: “I have loved every minute of representing this Club. I’ll obviously always remember the big results, specifically lifting the two Premiership trophies and the LV Cup, but I think my fondest memories will be the wins away in Europe and the celebrations that followed with a great group of mates.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for their huge support throughout my career. Lastly a special mention to the Quins faithful who have supported us through thick and thin.”

“This was always the plan just to play for six months in this first block of the season,” he added in a video message by Quins. “Obviously with the World Cup, the plan was that I’d obviously play a bit more in that first period. Unfortunately I got injured earlier on in that first period in preseason. And then with the [London] Irish guys coming in as well, it just meant the back row ranks were a bit fuller than we expected. So unfortunately didn’t get to play my 200th game, that was a big motivation for me this year.

“Just looking for a different challenge now, whether that’s in rugby – I’m exploring stuff abroad, I’d like to play abroad before I retire – or exploring other career options as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Rugby Billy Millard added: “Luke has been an incredible servant to our Club and the ultimate professional over two very good stints. He’s been a true Harlequin and a player that will be remembered for his work-rate and dedication, leading from the front on and off the pitch. We wish Luke the very best as he progresses into his next challenge.”

