Veteran Luke Wallace exits Harlequins mid-season
Harlequins have announced that flanker Luke Wallace will leave the club at the end of December, bringing an end to his 12-year career at the Stoop.
The 33-year-old will leave the club as one of the few players to win the Gallagher Premiership in both 2012 and 2021 with the London club.
Wallace enjoyed a stint away from Quins between 2019 and 2021, where he played for Coventry and Leicester Tigers before returning to the club he rose through the ranks with in May 2021. He signed a new deal with the club in 2022, but has struggled for game time this season. He will leave with 198 appearances to his name though in a Quins career that has spanned 12 years after making his debut in the 2011/12 season.
On his departure, Wallace said: “I have loved every minute of representing this Club. I’ll obviously always remember the big results, specifically lifting the two Premiership trophies and the LV Cup, but I think my fondest memories will be the wins away in Europe and the celebrations that followed with a great group of mates.
“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for their huge support throughout my career. Lastly a special mention to the Quins faithful who have supported us through thick and thin.”
“This was always the plan just to play for six months in this first block of the season,” he added in a video message by Quins. “Obviously with the World Cup, the plan was that I’d obviously play a bit more in that first period. Unfortunately I got injured earlier on in that first period in preseason. And then with the [London] Irish guys coming in as well, it just meant the back row ranks were a bit fuller than we expected. So unfortunately didn’t get to play my 200th game, that was a big motivation for me this year.
“Just looking for a different challenge now, whether that’s in rugby – I’m exploring stuff abroad, I’d like to play abroad before I retire – or exploring other career options as well.
Director of Rugby Billy Millard added: “Luke has been an incredible servant to our Club and the ultimate professional over two very good stints. He’s been a true Harlequin and a player that will be remembered for his work-rate and dedication, leading from the front on and off the pitch. We wish Luke the very best as he progresses into his next challenge.”
